Newcastle United lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, and journalist Luke Edwards labelled some Magpies supporters on social media as "embarrassing" after the game.

Newcastle suffer narrow defeat at Chelsea

Eddie Howe's side suffered defeat in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, ultimately being beaten by a superior team who are in better form so far this season. Chelsea took the lead through Nicolas Jackson, who finished off a flowing move, but Alexander Isak equalised after good work from Lewis Hall down the left flank, sending the travelling supporters wild.

England Player of the Year Cole Palmer put the hosts back in front early in the second half, however, and Newcastle were unable to find an equaliser as the minutes ticked by, returning north with nothing to show for their efforts, despite threatening to make it 2-2.

The Magpies' defeat leaves them sitting 12th in the Premier League table, which is undoubtedly disappointing, considering there was hope that Howe's men would push for a Champions League finish this season. It is still early days, though, so it is arguably too soon to make a proper judgement of the campaign to date.

Edwards slams "embarrassing" Newcastle fans

Taking to X after the Chelsea game, Edwards described some Newcastle supporters as "embarrassing", pointing to the plights of two of their rivals for the European places on Sunday.

Edwards' comments are likely to rile sections of the Magpies fanbase, but there is an element of truth to his comments, during a period in modern football in which supporters love to overreact and show a lack of patience.

Howe certainly can't deny that 12th place in the league heading to November isn't good enough, but there are mitigating circumstances, not least injuries to a number of important players, including the likes of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle manager arguably wasn't backed enough in the summer transfer window, too, with a lack of top-quality additions arriving at St James' Park, and it does feel as though some fresh faces are required to add impetus to the squad.

Edwards is right in saying that Tottenham and Manchester United's struggles over the weekend put things into perspective, considering the Magpies were away to one of the strongest teams in the country, and it is still too early in the campaign for fans to be going overboard about things, and perhaps even questioning Howe's future.

Next up for Newcastle in the league is the visit of Arsenal on Saturday afternoon - they host Chelsea in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday - with the Gunners likely to be without Gabriel. It is a great opportunity for the hosts to silence the doubters and produce a big performance against high-profile opponents.