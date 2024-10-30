Ruben Amorin has already suffered what will be his first blow as the new Manchester United manager, as a first-team player has suffered an injury setback, according to a new report. The Red Devils look on course to appoint the Portuguese as their new manager after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag on Monday morning.

Related "New possibility" - Man Utd have approached "fantastic" Amorim alternative Man Utd look to have their eye on more than one manager as they search for a replacement to Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd manager news

After overseeing a very poor start to a Premier League season, where United have won just three of their nine league games and sit 14th in the table, the Dutchman received his marching orders.

The Red Devils look to have identified Amorim as their preferred replacement, as he’s agreed in principle to take the United job and the two clubs have now agreed for United to pay his release fee, which is just over £8m.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge at Old Trafford, but it looks as though the Dutchman will only oversee one game, and that will be the EFL Cup tie against Leicester City. That is because United are hoping to have Amorim on board in time for their clash against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. The 39-year-old could even travel to Manchester as early as Wednesday.

As Amorim closes in on the United job, the Portuguese tactician looks to have already suffered his first blow, as a first-team player suffers a setback on his road to full fitness.

Luke Shaw suffers another injury setback

As reported by Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has suffered another setback on his way to full fitness, as confirmed by Ten Hag. The 29-year-old has yet to play for the Red Devils this season, with his last appearance for them coming in the 2-1 win away at Luton Town back in February.

Shaw missed the rest of the 2023/24 season following the withdrawal at half-time in that game, but was named in the England Euro 2024 squad and was fit enough to play three times in the competition, as England made it to the final.

The defender had time off after the summer competition, but on his return to Carrington for pre-season training, Shaw suffered a calf injury that has resulted in his missing all the 2024/25 season so far. He was seen training on his own last week, but comments from Ten Hag have now been revealed ahead of the Leicester clash.

"The process is not going as we expected; that's the truth. The setback, if you want to call it like this, we want also to do it very careful. When he is now dropping again, we want to be very careful.

Luke Shaw's Man United stats Apps 275 Goals 4 Assists 28

"We know his past, we have to do this right, because we want him to be available, because he will have a big impact on our performances and also on our levels. We can't have him playing for some games and then drop out again. So, we will do it very carefully."