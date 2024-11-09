As Ruud van Nistelrooy looks to make it four games unbeaten to end his interim run in charge, the stand-in Manchester United boss has been handed a major boost in the form of the latest injury news.

Man Utd injury news

The Red Devils have finally had the chance to catch their breath in the last couple of weeks, returning to form following a disastrous spell under Erik ten Hag. Hiring Ruben Amorim in between those breaths, those at Old Trafford will be desperately hoping that he's the answer that they've been looking for in the last decade. Before the former Sporting Club boss arrives, however, United will have the chance to celebrate the small job that Van Nistelrooy has done on a temporary basis.

Having begun his interim spell with victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, Van Nistelrooy can go full circle by defeating the Foxes in his final game in charge and has already been handed a potential boost in pursuit of three points.

As highlighted by BBC's Match of the Day, Luke Shaw was pictured in Manchester United training ahead of the Leicester game and may now make his return to action for the first time since Euro 2024.

Of course, whether the Red Devils decide to risk the injury-prone left-back remains to be seen in what would be the ultimate step in his recovery. Ultimately, however, Manchester United should be easing Shaw back into the side rather than rushing and running the risk of an instant setback as a result.

Timed perfectly for Amorim's arrival at the very least, Shaw's return represents a major boost for the new manager.

"Leader" Shaw returning at the perfect time

Having missed the storm that was the end of Ten Hag's tenure, Shaw now looks set to make his return amid a fresh start for all involved at Manchester United and will likely find himself in a new role. Unlike his predecessors, Amorim deploys a back five which, if selected, will see Shaw line up at left wing-back rather than left-back to take full advantage of his attacking exploits.

A different role but one he played at times for England under Gareth Southgate, Shaw could be among those who benefit the most from Amorim's arrival. If the new manager is as big a fan of the Three Lions star as Ten Hag was then he's in for a smooth transition too.

Ten Hag, once full of praise for the £150,000-a-week star, told reporters via the Daily Mail: "I like that he’s so honest. After the second game, he didn’t play and said: 'I fully understand, my performance is not right'.

"But from the first day in training at pre-season, he was working really hard, and you can see when he has the right approach he’s a top player. I don’t mean only as a team player, he’s a leader. He’s showed a lot of leadership capacities. He’s the example at this moment, and with his skills and his physical power he brings a lot to the team."