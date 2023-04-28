Manchester United took their total time played in the last five days up to 210 minutes last night as they laboured to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst keeping the honours even does little in altering the race for top four, the manner of the result will frustrate Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils as they were so comfortable at half-time.

Their collapse was borne likely through fatigue, as well as moments of quality from the hosts that reignited a fanbase free from the shackles of Antonio Conte’s laboured football. They got right behind their side, and it paid off.

Despite that, having conceded twice in one half, Luke Shaw left north London with plenty of credit as he once again shone out of position. The natural left-back was deployed by his coach at centre-back, with the Dutchman opting to leave Harry Maguire out of the side.

It is a tactic that had earned success earlier in the campaign, but against a seasoned professional like Harry Kane, he was to endure his toughest test yet.

However, the former Southampton star passed with flying colours, mitigating a world-class asset all game.

How did Luke Shaw play vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The 7.0 match rating that the 27-year-old was handed perhaps underplays the influence he had on yesterday’s result.

Whilst defensive solidity is prioritised in the role he featured in, his technical brilliance makes him an outlier compared to other centre-backs.

Enjoying 111 touches throughout the match, the relentless machine maintained a 93% pass accuracy and recorded one key pass.

To pair this with one clearance, one block, three interceptions and one tackle only emphasises the all-around excellence of Shaw, who would also win 71% of the 7 duels he competed in (via Sofascore).

Renowned United fan and pundit Mark Goldbridge even took to Twitter to laud this position change, suggesting the success it has garnered perhaps merits a permanent move, saying: “Luke Shaw immense tonight! Got to be LCB till the end of the season now. He's too good at it.”

Ten Hag has not struggled to endear himself to United fans, but English football as a whole is now taking note after many Dutch exports before him had struggled to translate their success when moving across Europe.

However, the former Ajax boss only continues to bolster his pedigree with shrewd tactical decisions like this one.

Shaw has always been a solid if unspectacular left-back, but the £150k-per-week star could now be set to enjoy his twilight years in a starring role as a ball-playing centre-back should the Dutchman heed Goldbridge's words.