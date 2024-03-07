Newcastle United endured years of uncertainty under the ownership of Mike Ashley, with his lack of investment in the playing squad leading to multiple relegations to the Championship.

The club had to rely on outgoings before making any permanent additions, with the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Yohan Cabaye leaving St James' Park, allowing the Magpies to make key additions.

Newcastle had to rely on loan additions for the most part, with players such as Loic Remy and Seydou Doumbia arriving on Tyneside but failing to make a lasting impression at the club, the latter notably enduring three goalless games.

However, one player who joined the club on loan in 2014 has had a brilliant career since his unsuccessful loan stint at the club - including a move to a five-time Champions League-winning club.

Luuk De Jong's stats at Newcastle United

Having joined on loan from German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, Luuk De Jong failed to make an impact at St James' Park, with the club subsequently finishing tenth in the Premier League - with the striker leaving at the end of the season.

Dutch international De Jong started eight of his 14 games at the club, with the striker featuring upfront and also as an attacking midfielder, with boss Alan Pardew failing to get the best out of the loanee.

The striker failed to score a single goal during his stint in the Premier League, with De Jong looking unimpressive and not up to scratch to the demands of England's top flight.

He left the Toon behind at the end of the season, returning to Mönchengladbach before leaving to move to PSV back in his homeland.

Luuk De Jong's stats since leaving Newcastle United

Since leaving in 2014, De Jong has taken his career to the next level. He's enjoyed success in the Eredivisie for PSV over the last decade, with the striker also having two spells in Spain.

During 2019 and 2022, the Dutchman had spells at Sevilla and Barcelona, where he made 123 appearances between the two clubs, scoring 26 goals - a poor return given his record in the Netherlands.

The best spell in his career has undoubtedly been for PSV, where he's spent six years with De Jong boasting a very impressive goal return.

In his 280 games for the club, he's scored 161 times and assisted a further 81 goals for his teammates - with the striker having 242 goal contributions for the club.

Luuk De Jong's best goalscoring seasons PSV (2018/19) 28 PSV (2015/16) 26 PSV (2023/24) - so far 22 PSV (2014/15) 20 PSV (2022/23) 14 Stats via Transfermarkt

De Jong's currently on course to have his best season yet at PSV, with the 33-year-old currently having 22 goals in his 24 appearances this season, with the attacker also creating 11 goals.

His tally is the highest in the Eredivisie so far this campaign, with the experienced forward showing no signs of slowing down his brilliant goalscoring form.

Despite his poor spell in England for the Magpies, the club might regret not signing the Dutchman given his sensational form in Europe - with De Jong potentially being a key player for the club during the turbulent years.