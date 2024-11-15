As the international break continues and Liverpool reportedly make their first enquiry to sign an attacking reinforcement, one European club may be left with no choice but to bid farewell to their star man.

Liverpool transfer news

With a Caoimhin Kelleher penalty save for Ireland and an international debut to remember for Curtis Jones, who scored in England's 3-0 victory over Greece, the international break has gone perfectly to plan for Liverpool's squad so far. Everything seems to be falling the way of the Reds - so much so that many at Anfield have been left waiting for the catch.

Sitting top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League and on a run of 15 wins in 17 games, that catch doesn't look set to emerge anytime soon for Arne Slot, who has somehow seamlessly replaced Jurgen Klopp.

As the Dutchman sets his sights on Premier League glory at the first time of asking, he may even get some added additions when the January transfer window arrives.

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool have made their first enquiry to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon in the January transfer window. Valued at a reported €25m (£21m), the French club may be left with no choice but to sell their star midfielder in the winter window amid financial concerns culminating in a reported debt of €500m (£417m) - €100m of which must be paid to avoid provisional relegation to Ligue 2.

So, if Liverpool decide to submit an official bid to sign Cherki in the January window, Lyon are unlikely to be in any position to reject that offer in an attempt to avoid disastrous consequences.

"Magnificent" Cherki would be opportunistic signing

Throughout the summer transfer window and as Liverpool welcomed just two fresh faces, the consistent narrative sold to those at Anfield was that Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards would only act if the right opportunity came up. It emerged in the case of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will replace Alisson Becker in the long-term and it emerged in the case of Federico Chiesa, whose cut-price saw Liverpool take a relatively risk-free gamble.

Now, a similar opportunity has emerged to sign Cherki. Like Chiesa, the attacking midfielder is likely to leave Lyon for a lower price than what should be expected for a man of his talent to potentially hand Liverpool another bargain buy.

At just 21 years old, and given the rumours of Chiesa's future already being in doubt due to fitness issues, Cherki would certainly be worth the gamble for his potential as a replacement. Slot could quickly take the Frenchman up another level entirely in similar fashion to how the Dutchman's influence allowed Jones to find his best form.

The likes of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig would certainly be pleased to see Cherki complete such a big move, having dubbed the 21-year-old a "magnificent talent" last year.