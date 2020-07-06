Moss Rose

Key information about Moss Rose

Moss Rose was built in 1891 and is now the home of Macclesfield Town. The stadium is located in the southern suburbs of Macclesfield in Cheshire, about one mile south of the town centre.

Its current maximum capacity is 6,355, 2,599 of which are seated places. The pitch size measures 100m by 60m and is not surrounded by a running track nor does it have undersoil heating installed at the moment.

Moss Rose’s record attendance was set in 1967 when 9,008 supporters watched Macclesfield Town clash with Winsford United.

A history of Moss Rose

Built in 1891, Moss Rose is one of the oldest stadiums in the Football League and even more impressively, it has been the home of Macclesfield Town ever since it was erected and opened that same year.

But the situation was quite complicated since the club was actually a non-league side at that time and at one point, they were sharing the ground with Chester City, who fluctuated between Sealand Road and the Deva Stadium in the period between 1990 and 1992. Prior to that period, the only football that was actually played at the ground was low-tier and non-league action.

The first Football League clash to be played at the stadium, however, arrived when Chester City shared the facilities with Macclesfield Town in the aforementioned period. The first clash was a 2-1 win for Exeter City on 1 September 1990 and then, later on in that same month, Arsenal also visited Moss Rose in a Football League Cup tie, securing a narrow 1-0 victory along the way.

But with two tenants ‘living’ at the ground, the games had to be arranged so that Macclesfield Town were at home when Chester City were away and vice versa. This lasted until 1992 when the latter finally moved out. And interestingly, the current League Two side was really close to becoming a professional club in 1995 but their stadium let them down.

Macclesfield were denied entry to the Football League despite winning the Football Conference because Moss Rose was not up to the standards that were set for all clubs wanting to be promoted. So they renovated the ground and two years later won the Conference once again, this time being granted entry to the Football League.

Moss Rose has not yet been converted into an all-seater with only 2,599 out of their 6,355 places being reserved for seating. The current financial situation has prohibited them from further expanding the ground but there were plans to renovate it and enhance the viewing experience in the near future.

Tickets to watch Macclesfield Town at Moss Rose

All tickets to watch Macclesfield Town play at Moss Rose can be found on the club’s official website. The adult ticket costs £22 if you pick the seated category but only £15 if you are willing to be situated in the standing area.

Macclesfield Town also offer a season ticket scheme and more information can be found on the aforementioned website.

Related links

https://www.mtfc.co.uk/ – Official website of Macclesfield Town