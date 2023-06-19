Manchester United have earmarked Napoli defender Kim Min-jae as a top target this summer, but fear they could miss out on the South Korea international to Bayern Munich.

Reports of the Red Devils' interest in Kim have flooded in of late, with Erik ten Hag's outfit believed to have been leading the race over the past few weeks.

The player's €60m (£51m) release clause activates on July 1 and with United in the market for a new centre-back, the 26-year-old has been deemed the optimum choice to bridge the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, who fought a fierce Premier League title battle this summer.

However, recent reports confirmed by Fabrizio Romano state that the Bavaria giants are getting closer to completing a deal, the German Bundesliga champions hijacking a move that seemed all but wrapped up for the Old Trafford side.

Romano does write that United are yet to present a fresh offer, and if they do look to reignite their pursuit, they could unearth their next Nemanja Vidic, at least, that's according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said: "United have always cried out for people to come in like Vidic, and if Kim [Min-jae] can be that character, then he'd be welcomed with open arms."

Could Kim Min-jae be the next Vidic?

Signing for Manchester United for £7m from Spartak Moscow in 2005, with the tough-tackling Serbian defender forging an incredible career on English shores, making 300 appearances, notably winning the Champions League and five Premier League titles - hailed as the most "consistent, influential player in the league" by teammate Gary Neville.

A truly fearless, unflinching centre-back, Vidic was the bedrock of Sir Alex Ferguson's success and epitomised the 'no-nonsense' tag, as he was described by the Guardian's David Pleat, often dealing with danger by meeting fire with fire.

The 36-cap Serbia star remains a coveted figure at the Theatre of Dreams and would undoubtedly steal the show if he, in his prime, was deployed into the current crop, and given that Kim has been heralded as an "iron barrel" by Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he could adopt such a mantle.

The South Korean has been imperious for I Partenopei since arriving for just £16m last year, playing a central role in the club's Scudetto-winning campaign, making 35 Serie A appearances and earning an average Sofascore rating of 7.22, demonstrating his tenacity and 'no-nonsense' approach by making 1.6 tackles and 3.5 clearances per game, succeeding with 62% of his total duels.

Much like his now-retired peer Vidic, Kim could well be the "best centre-back in the world" - according to Luciano Spalletti, who recently left his managerial post in Naples - and would represent a return to defensive glory with a move to Old Trafford; an insurmountable wall to quell any threat opposition dare muster against Manchester United.