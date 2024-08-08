There are less than two weeks until the Premier League returns, and while every club has a lot to pay for, that feels especially true for Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners enjoyed a mostly successful first season under Ange Postecoglou that ended in Europa League qualification, but with the teams around them strengthening, they need to get back into the Champions League next season.

To do that, Daniel Levy and Co need to provide the Australian with some fresh talent to improve the first team and reinforce the squad.

Luckily, that appears to be happening, as the latest player touted for a move to N17 this summer would be an excellent rival for Son Heung-min. Interestingly, he also has something in common with last summer's marquee signing, James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report in Wednesday's print edition of The Chronicle via Leeds United News, Tottenham are interested in signing Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe.

The report claims the Lilywhites have been keeping tabs on the young winger for months and could rival Daniel Farke's side for his signature in the coming weeks.

However, just because he's playing in the Championship doesn't mean he'll be cheap to sign, as the Canaries supposedly value him between £15m to £20m.

It might not be the most eye-catching transfer, but Levy and Co should look to secure Rowe's services, as he'd be a great option alongside Son next season, and he has a couple of similarities with Maddison to boot.

Why Rowe would be a brilliant signing

Okay, so before we look into his statistics from last season that make him an appealing option to rival Son on the left wing, let's take a quick look at his similarities to Maddison.

The main one is that, like the Spurs midfielder, Rowe has caught the attention of the wider footballing community for the first time at Norwich City, wowing fans with his skill and trickery.

The North Londoners may have signed their number ten from Leicester City last year, but the Foxes picked him up from the Canaries in June 2018, when the Norfolk side were in the Championship.

The other similarity is that, like the former Foxes man, the Westminster-born talent made his debut for England's U21 side while playing at Carrow Road, and based on his performances last season, we wouldn't be surprised to see him win a senior cap should he make the move to N17.

So, with that cleared up, let's look at his form from last season. In 38 appearances for the Canaries, the "sublime" attacker, as dubbed by content creator HLTCO, scored 13 goals and provided four assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.23 games.

This obviously can't match Son's remarkable return of 17 goals and ten assists in 36 games last season, but it would have been enough to make him the second most productive player in Postecoglou's squad by goals and assists.

Granted, the Championship is not the same level as the top flight, but given that he's still just 21 years old, it's a positive indication that he could be a quality option to bring off the bench when Son's tiring or even to start in place of the South Korean when he needs a rest.

Rowe vs Spurs' most productive players in 23/24 Player Rowe Son Richarlison Johnson Appearances 38 36 31 34 Goals 13 17 12 5 Assists 4 10 4 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.44 0.75 0.51 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, Rowe is not a signing who's going to join the team and immediately displace the captain, but he's proven that he can be a handful for defenders, and while £20m is not cheap, it could prove value for money in the long run if he can go on to develop into Son's successor on the left.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to get ahead of Leeds and bring the talented winger to North London this summer.