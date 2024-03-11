Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has heaped praise on a young Spurs star, who he suggests is better than everyone at one particular thing.

Spurs players thriving under Postecoglou this season

The north Londoners took a big step towards possible Champions League qualification on Sunday with their comprehensive 4-0 victory at Aston Villa.

The result is a big boost for Ange Postecoglou's side, who have impressed supporters overall with their exciting brand of football over the course of 2023/2024.

Postecoglou's high-pressing, high-intensity philosophy has won plenty of admirers both within and outside N17. The Australian's terrific debut season as head coach has been helped by some rejuvenated stars at the club as well.

Tottenham's best-performing players this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

Under Postecoglou, the likes of Son Heung-min, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski and others have enjoyed a new lease of life, with Spurs' summer signings also proving exceptional cogs in his system.

Maddison, following his £45 million move from Leicester City last year has dazzled four goals and seven assists in 17 league starts - numbers which would certainly be higher if it wasn't for his ankle ligament injury earlier this season.

Defender Micky van de Ven is another firm favourite, as the Dutchman forms a sensational partnership with Romero at the heart of Tottenham's back line.

The young centre-back looks a snip from Wolfsburg, and his sizzling pace has been a real asset to Spurs' highline throughout the campaign.

Maddison praises van de Ven and reveals perfect attribute

Speaking to Sky Sports, Maddison has suggested that van de Ven is levels above everyone for his speed, and fully understands why Postecoglou was so keen to bring him in from Germany.

“It’s no surprise to me that the gaffer really wanted him in the summer," said Maddison. "Just because of now we know how Ange wants to play and we are learning his system more and more. I can see why he wanted Micky, just because we do play an aggressive line.

"His pace is frightening really, like you see some of the recovery runs against Palace, it’s just out of this world at times. The sheer pace and physicality he has, and to go with that a ball playing centre-half, they’re hard to find and normally expensive. He’s just another level in terms of pace and power."

This isn't the first time Tottenham's 22-year-old has been praised this season, with Rio Ferdinand previously calling van de Ven the "real deal".

“Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense," said Ferdinand on his YouTube channel.

“This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season.”