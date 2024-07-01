It's set to be a massive summer for Tottenham Hotspur as the North Londoners look to build upon Ange Postecoglou's mixed but ultimately successful first campaign with the club.

The Australian guided the Lilywhites to a Europa League place in the first season without talisman Harry Kane and now has a solid base on which to rebuild the team.

Interestingly, while the club have been linked to plenty of established names in the last few weeks, such as Eberechi Eze, the player set to be the club's first permanent signing of the window, is an up-and-coming youngster who could develop into something extraordinary and the ideal teammate for James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent announcement from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have reached an "agreement in principle" with Leeds United over 18-year-old Archie Gray.

The Peacocks' young star was heavily touted for a move to West London outfit Brentford in recent days, but following the collapse of their proposed transfer, the Lilywhites appear to have swooped in for what will be their second deal of the summer following Timo Werner's loan move was extended.

According to the Italian journalist, the transfer is set to cost the North Londoners a significant sum of around £40m, with defender Joe Rodon going the other way for around £10m in a separate transaction.

While it's certainly not cheap, it could prove value for money if Gray can fulfil the massive potential many believe he has, and develop into an incredible midfield partner for Maddison in the coming campaigns.

Why Gray would be a great teammate for Maddison

Now, at just 18 years old, it would be somewhat unfair to expect the Leeds ace to come straight into the first team and set the world alight, but if there was a young English midfielder to do that, it sounds like it would be Gray.

Described as a "future £100m CM" and a star who "ticks every box" by data analyst Ben Mattinson, it would be fair to say the youngster has a fair bit of hype surrounding him, but based on his impressive performances for the Peacocks last season, it's not entirely unjustified.

The Durham-born prospect made 52 first-team appearances in 2023/24, and while he is primarily a central midfielder, he demonstrated his impressive versatility by starting 30 games at right-back for Daniel Farke, in which he chipped in with two assists.

Archie Gray's positional versatility Position Appearances Right-Back 30 Central Midfield 10 Defensive Midfield 6 Attacking Midfield 3 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's this experience of playing in a more defensively-minded role that could see the "ridiculous" talent, as dubbed by Mattinson, thrive alongside Maddison in the middle of the park, as the former Leicester City star could maraud further up the pitch with fewer concerns over the stability of the unit behind him.

Likewise, of his 52 senior appearances, ten of them have been starts in central midfield, and according to Mattinson, he has the "mental, physical and technical" qualities to thrive as an eight as well as a six, so he could also add an extra attacking element to the North Londoners' midfield depending on where Postecoglou opts to play him.

Ultimately, while the fee might seem excessive for a youngster with no top-flight experience, Gray proved he had something about him in the Championship last season, and considering how those in the know speak about him, this could be a genius move from Daniel Levy and Co.