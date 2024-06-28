While they started imperiously, Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League campaign came to a disappointing and anti-climactic conclusion in the end last season.

Ange Postecoglou still deserves plenty of credit for getting his injury-stricken side into the Europa League, but there was a genuine chance to qualify for the Champions League there for the taking.

The player who perhaps epitomised this dropoff in form better than anyone else was James Maddison, who racked up eight goal involvements in his first ten full games, but after returning from an injury, he could only muster five in 17 appearances.

However, he could have an easier time of it next season as, based on recent reports, one of the latest players touted for a move to Spurs could be the perfect midfield partner for the Englishman.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham are keen on signing AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana this summer and have now registered their interest with the French side.

The good news for the North Londoners is that, with his £10k-per-week contract coming to an end next summer, he's said to be available for as little as £25m this year.

The bad news for the Lilywhites is that the report claims AC Milan are just ahead of them in the race for the Frenchman's signature at the moment.

This could seriously complicate matters for Daniel Levy and Co, but considering his form in recent seasons, the incredibly reasonable price and the possibility of a partnership with Maddison, this is a transfer they cannot miss out on.

Why Fofana would be a great teammate for Maddison

Now, the reason Fofana could be Maddison's ideal midfield partner is quite simple: he could lighten the load.

The Frenchman is a versatile player who regularly starts in central and defensive midfield for Monaco, so he could help shore up play behind the Englishman or take a more involved approach going forward.

He has proven himself to be particularly apt at the latter, racking up an impressive four goals and four assists in 35 appearances last season, equating to a goal involvement every 4.37 games, which is genuinely impressive for someone who started 20 matches at the base of midfield.

Moreover, according to his FBref scout report, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the "magnificent" ace, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, sits in the top 5% of midfielders for progressive passes, the top 9% for non-penalty expected goals, the top 11% for successful take-ons, the top 14% for total shots, and the top 18% for non-penalty expected goals and assists, all per 90.

That might not sound overly impressive, and if he were an attacking midfielder, you'd probably be correct, but considering how often he starts at the base of midfield, those are some eye-catching numbers.

Fofana's FBref Report Stat Per 90 Percentile Progressive Passes 8.31 Top 5% Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.17 Top 9% Successful Take-Ons 1.30 Top 11% Shots Total 1.74 Top 14% Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.28 Top 18% All Stats via FBref

Lastly, with 20 senior caps for France under his belt and experience from the last World Cup and the current Euros, the 25-year-old "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, should add some more top-level experience to a Spurs side that saw some of its leaders, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris, leave last year.

Ultimately, Fofana looks like a quality central and defensive midfielder, and for the reported price, Spurs must do all they can to sign him.