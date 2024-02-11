Last time out, Chelsea picked up an extremely impressive 3-1 victory at Villa Park.

Mauricio Pochettino will be delighted with the way his side bounced back from their 4-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and he will hope to build on that performance.

This time around, Chelsea travels to Selhurst Park on Monday, where they will face a struggling Crystal Palace.

The pressure to perform consistently is increasing on the Blues, and therefore, this is a must-win game.

Minimal changes to the starting XI are expected to occur, but let's take a look at who the Argentine could put his trust in from the off.

1 GK - Dorde Petrovic

With Robert Sanchez still out injured, Dorde Petrovic will continue in between the sticks for the 14th consecutive game.

2 RB - Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto has been a liability at times in defence this season, as highlighted by the penalty he conceded versus Wolves.

However, he showed his quality going forward against Aston Villa as he picked up an assist.

3 CB - Axel Disasi

The French defender scored an own goal last weekend, but he will start once again.

Axel Disasi has been one of the most reliable defenders for Pochettino, starting 21 games in the league already.

4 CB - Thiago Silva

39-year-old Thiago Silva will return to the side on Monday.

The Brazilian is set to replace Benoit Badiashile in the starting lineup, who picked up a groin injury in the week.

5 LB - Ben Chilwell

Levi Colwill is in contention to return, but Ben Chilwell should continue to captain the side at left back.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

Moses Caicedo has started 18 Premier League matches this season, and he will look to boss the midfield again.

In the week, the 22-year-old had an 95% pass accuracy, and his control will be needed against the Eagles.

7 DM - Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez will continue to partner the Ecuadorian in the middle of the park, and he will make his 19th start of the campaign.

The Argentine also scored an unstoppable free-kick against Villa in what was one of his best displays since signing for the club from Benfica.

8 RW - Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea's best player this season by a mile, and Pochettino cannot afford to bench him.

In the league, the former Manchester City gem has netted ten goals and provided four assists in 15 starts.

9 AM - Conor Gallagher

The midfield three will remain unchanged from Wednesday, with Conor Gallagher completing the trio.

The former Eagle scored his first goal of the season against Villa, and he has played every game bar one this season due to suspension.

10 LW - Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson is a striker by trade, but he was impressive off the left against Villa, scoring and making four key passes.

The 22-year-old has also netted seven goals in 16 Premier League starts this campaign.

11 ST - Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is finally getting some minutes under his belt after returning from an injury. The 5 foot 10 attacker has been described as a "monster" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, and he will look to cause chaos up front.

The forward has only started two league matches, but he already has a couple of goals to his name. His inclusion in the side would see Noni Madueke drop to the bench.

Chelsea's starting XI in full: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson; Nkunku.