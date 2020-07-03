York Road

Key information about York Road

York Road was built in 1871 and is now the home of National League’s Maidenhead United. The stadium is located in the town centre of Maidenhead in Berkshire and is acknowledged by the Football Association and FIFA as the oldest continuously-used senior association football ground in the world by the same club, given that it’s their home practically since it was first erected.

Its capacity stands at 4,500 but only 550 of those are seated. The pitch measures 111 by 74 yards with no running track surrounding it and with a surface covered with natural grass but no undersoil heating installed.

The ground record attendance was set back in 1947 when 8,277 supporters watched the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup Final between Slough Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

A history of York Road

Even though it is a rather small ground that houses a fifth-tier team that is Maidenhead United, York Road has a rich history and is also famous for being the oldest continuously-used senior association football ground in the world by the same club since it has been in use since 1871. For that reason, Maidenhead United keep a blue plaque just inside the home turnstiles as proof of that incredible status.

But interestingly enough, back when it was built, York Road was used mainly as the home of Maidenhead Cricket Club and they would then give permission to the football club to use their facilities as well. On 16 February 1871, Maidenhead United finally played their first clash at the ground against Marlow and they are still going, almost 150 years into the future. Truly remarkable.

Even though York Road has seen some refurbishment over time, it was not exactly until 2014 that it was finally modernised by the addition of a new covered seated stand called the Railway Stand. That part comprises seven rows of seating and has a capacity of 550, and is the only seating area at the ground for now.

York Road also has the Bell Street end stand, which is simply a covered terrace split into two separate sections and is opposite the smaller East Terrace. The other side of the ground also has the dugouts and another small open terrace.

And we are talking about a relatively small stadium but the record attendance was set on Easter Monday in 1947 when 8,277 fans gathered to watch Sough Town take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup Final. The club’s record attendance, however, is 7,989 for the 1936 FA Amateur Cup quarter-final against Southall. But it is also reported that approximately 2,000 spectators have watched the clash from the adjacent railway embankment, boosting the total attendance to around 10,000 strong.

Tickets to watch Maidenhead United at York Road

All tickets to watch Maidenhead United play at York Road can be found on the club’s official website. The prices are truly not high and the adult ticket can be purchased for £15 while ‘Junior Magpies’ can get in for free for all the league games.

They also offer season tickets for £300 if you pick the premium seated category which gives you a reserved seat and a programme. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

