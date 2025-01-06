A "really good" Celtic player now wants to leave the club before the end of the January transfer window, according to a fresh transfer claim.

The Hoops enjoyed a good weekend, easing to a 3-0 win at home to St Mirren, bouncing back after the hugely disappointing defeat by the same scoreline to Rangers last week. In fact, the Gers' 3-3 draw away to Hibernian was an added bonus for Brendan Rodgers, ensuring his side opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

In terms of transfer news, LAFC attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has been linked with a move to Celtic, as Rodgers looks to make his options in the final third even more impressive. The 23-year-old has two caps to his name for Poland at international level and could be an exciting addition.

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is seen as a great choice to bring in between the sticks for the Hoops, providing strong competition for Kasper Schmeichel in the process. Celtic are even thought to be closing in on an agreement with the Turk over a switch to Parkhead.

A reunion with former left-back Kieran Tierney has also been mooted plenty of times in recent weeks, with the Scot out of favour at Arsenal. Talks have taken place over a return this month, with a move arguably looking more likely to happen than not. Now, a Hoops exit rumour has dropped, though.

"Really good" Celtic player wants to leave

According to Football Insider, Celtic centre-back Maik Nawrocki is now "very keen" to leave the club this month, having grown "frustrated with a lack of playing time" at Parkhead of late.

The 23-year-old missed out on the chance of leaving the Hoops last summer but instead wants to make sure he moves on to new pastures before the January window closes.

Allowing Nawrocki to leave Celtic in the coming weeks arguably makes sense for all parties, even though Rodgers has spoken glowingly about him in the past, saying:

"You’ve seen what he can do against Rangers and St Mirren in our last two games – and once he gets up to speed he’s a really good player."

The Pole's only appearance in the whole of the 2024/25 season came in the Scottish League Cup, which sums up why he thinks a fresh challenge is beneficial to him in his career.

In total, Nawrocki has played just 14 times for Celtic, further highlighting his squad status, and it could simply be a move that hasn't worked out for everyone involved.

While the young defender isn't out of contract with the Hoops until the summer of 2028, now feels like a good time to cash in on him, receiving a healthy fee and using it on reinforcements, whether that be in January or at the end of the season, making this one to watch.