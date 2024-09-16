After a long international break in which Manchester United were forced to sit on back-to-back losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool, they came back with a win over the weekend.

The opposition may have only been Southampton, but Erik ten Hag's side ensured it wasn't three losses on the bounce on Saturday as they weathered the hosts' early pressure to emerge 3-0 victors.

The three-time European champions still look some way off being a free-flowing team capable of beating the Premier League's big boys, but it was certainly a step in the right direction, and it might have eased the pressure on the manager somewhat.

However, with the season in full swing, the Red Devils must prepare for another match tomorrow night, as they play host to League One side Barnsley in the League Cup.

Man Utd: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 17/09/24 Barnsley (H) League Cup 21/09/24 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 25/09/24 FC Twente (H) Europa League 29/09/24 Tottenham (H) Premier League 03/10/24 Porto (A) Europa League 06/10/24 Aston Villa (A) Premier League

The level of competition means Ten Hag can afford to make several changes, and due to the number of games coming up, he could make up to eight and, in the process, hand an academy gem his first start.

1 GK - Altay Bayındır

So, starting between the sticks, we come to our first change as Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır comes in for Andre Onana.

As with most of them in this XI, this change is more about giving Ten Hag's fringe players a chance to play than anything else.

This would be Bayındır's second appearance for the Red Devils, but he's far from inexperienced, with ten caps for Turkey and 145 appearances for Fenerbahçe under his belt.

2 RB - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot is staying in the right-back position.

The Portuguese international didn't have a great game against the Saints on Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Brown gave him just a 5/10 for his 'careless challenge' that led to the home side's penalty, but he was a reliable performer last season and should play again tomorrow night.

3 CB - Harry Maguire

The first entre-back position brings the second change as Harry Maguire comes in for new boy Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman put in a fine performance on Saturday but came off with five minutes to go with cramp, later saying, "it’s the first time I think in five months that I played three times in a row."

So, for a game against League One opposition, Ten Hag should do the sensible thing, rest his new star defender, and play the more-than-capable Maguire, who should hopefully be fit after limping somewhat himself, in the final moments against Southampton.

4 CB - Johnny Evans

It's the same story in the other centre-back position, as the recently returned Lisandro Martínez makes way for veteran defender Jonny Evans.

The Northern Irishman may be 36, and may have almost quit over the summer break, but he has proven himself to still be a useful player, and should be fine against the Tykes.

5 LB - Harry Amass

The final position in the defence brings us to the first full debut in the team, as 17-year-old Harry Amass comes in for summer signing Noussair Mazraoui.

The "exciting" youngster, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, impressed during preseason and has played for the club's U18s and U21s in recent years, but is yet to make his competitive first-team debut, and what better time to do it than against a team from two divisions below.

6 CM - Casemiro

It's all change in the midfield, and the first of the three players to come into the starting lineup is the immensely experienced Casemiro.

Now, the five-time Champions League winner has received plenty of somewhat justified flak over his underwhelming performances as of late, and while he may no longer be of the level required to match the best teams in the Premier League, he should be able to control a game against significantly weaker opposition, so long as he has mobile players around him, which he will do.

7 CM - Manuel Ugarte

The next ace to start in the middle of the park is Manuel Ugarte, who could be set to make his first start for the Red Devils after coming off the bench at the weekend.

The Uruguayan's two starts in the international break should quell any fear Ten Hag may have had over his fitness, and the prospect of seeing him breaking up play and disrupting opposition attacks should excite fans.

The 23-year-old may well develop an impressive relationship with Kobbie Mainoo in the long run, but with the Englishman getting a well-earned rest for this match, his job will be to help Casemiro maintain control.

8 CM - Toby Collyer

The final midfielder in the lineup is another youngster who could be making his first start for the club, Toby Collyer.

However, unlike Amass, the 20-year-old talent, whom former Brighton U18 coach Mark Beard described as someone "who plays like two men," has already made his competitive debut for the club, coming off the bench in the Community Shield and the loss to Liverpool this season.

9 RW - Amad Diallo

Keeping his place on the right of the front three is Amad Diallo.

Like Dalot, the Ivorian dynamo didn't have his best game against the Saints, receiving a 6/10 from ESPN's Brown, but was still a threat on the counter and looked lively throughout.

If Ten Hag wants to get the best out of the 22-year-old gem, then he needs to start him in a run of games, including the one tomorrow night.

10 ST - Joshua Zirkzee

It should be no surprise to see Joshua Zirkzee keep his place in the starting lineup, as with Rasmus Hojlund out injured, there isn't another recognised striker the manager can turn to.

However, that doesn't mean the former Bologna ace doesn't deserve to keep his place, as while he's not been prolific yet, he has looked dangerous here and there and has consistently found himself goalscoring areas.

11 LW - Alejandro Garnacho

Last but not least, the final change to the starting lineup for tomorrow's game should come at left wing, with Marcus Rashford making way for the uber-talented Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine international scored his second goal of the season in the dying embers of Saturday's game and now has two goals and one assist to his name in five appearances, meaning that as things stand, he's averaging a goal involvement every 1.66 games.

Therefore, he should be allowed to continue his fine form against Barnsley, and he might even be able to add to his growing tally.

Predicted Manchester United lineup in full: Bayındır; Dalot; Maguire, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer; Diallo, Zirkzee, Garnacho