As the end of the transfer window approaches, one Liverpool defender could yet head for the exit door amid confirmed interest from the Bundesliga this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

It's been about as quiet as it gets on the transfer front at Anfield so far this summer, but as new manager Arne Slot assesses his squad, the Reds could begin to make their moves. Reports suggest that's certainly the case, with recent links to Teun Koopmeiners and Viktor Gyokeres indicating that Liverpool's summer may come to life before the end of the month.

However, as incomings potentially arrive, Slot could see certain players head for the Anfield exit door, including Wataru Endo. The Japan midfielder has an uncertain future on Merseyside at 31 and has reportedly been the subject of interest from Marseille, who have seen a bid rejected - and he may not be the only one on his way out, either.

Sepp van den Berg has also attracted plenty of interest since returning to Liverpool fresh from an impressive loan spell in the Bundesliga with Mainz last season.

Now, according to Sky Sport's Florian Plettenberg, Mainz want to sign Van den Berg on loan once again after current manager Christian Heidel admitted that his club "will not buy a player for £20m", while claiming the Dutchman is keen to link up once more.

The journalist's previous update on the defender in late July suggested that Mainz were firmly in the race, though only a permanent £20m appeared to be on the table.

Given that Liverpool are yet to replace Joel Matip and that Van den Berg has so far performed well in pre-season, it remains to be seen whether the defender be allowed out on loan once again.

Liverpool should keep "excellent" Van den Berg

Whilst Van den Berg is not a new signing who will steal the headlines, he is a natural replacement for Matip and one who the Reds wouldn't need to splash out for. Keeping hold of the former Mainz loanee makes perfect sense amid some impressive pre-season performances.

Of course, as things stand, Liverpool be without another central defender this time next year in Virgil van Dijk, so refusing to sell the likes of Van den Berg is perhaps the wisest move at this moment in time. If all goes well, those at Anfield could even have their perfect partner for Jarrell Quansah for years to come.

League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Sepp van den Berg Jarrell Quansah Progressive carries 0.22 0.98 Progressive passes 3.02 5.08 Ball recoveries 5.59 5.45 Minutes 2,839 1,190

What's more, the 22-year-old has already impressed in English football, earning the praise of former Preston North End boss Alex Neil during a previous loan spell. Neil told the Lancashire Post: “I thought Sepp was excellent. We knew Sepp was good on the ball, quick and a good size in terms of defending crosses into the box. I thought his was a really good performance and he can be pleased with it.”