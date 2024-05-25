In a new era under Arne Slot, plenty of changes could be on the cards at Liverpool this summer, which could see one particular gem depart in a record-breaking permanent deal.

Liverpool transfer news

On the incoming front, the Reds have put their trust back in the hands of Michael Edwards to complete the rebuild of Liverpool 2.0 and hand Slot the best start possible in the coming months. This has seen them linked with the likes of Johan Bakayoko and even Real Madrid star Rodrygo in what would be a blockbuster start to Slot's tenure.

The end to Liverpool's season showed that there's still plenty of room for improvement if they are to become champions of England once again, having finished third in Klopp's final campaign. Losses against Crystal Palace and Everton saw the wheels of their title race fall apart, but a new look Liverpool side still showed plenty of potential throughout the campaign, even winning the Carabao Cup along the way.

It was a cup win full of young talent proving their worth in a proud moment for those at Anfield. But it's now a forgotten gem that the Reds could lose this summer.

According to Bild, Mainz 05 are plotting a club-record bid to sign Sepp van den Berg on a permanent deal this summer after the defender's successful loan spell this season. The deal would be worth a reported €10m (£9m), which would break the Bundesliga club's previous record of €8m (£7m). It's no surprise that they're seeking a permanent deal either, after Van den Berg was ranked as the Bundesliga's best central defender by WhoScored this season.

That said, Liverpool themselves may have been impressed by their young loanee, who could follow a similar path to Jarell Quansah by stepping into the first-team next season.

"Excellent" Van den Berg deserves Liverpool chance

If Slot is anything like Klopp, then if young players are good enough, then they will get a chance at Liverpool. And Van den Berg has certainly proven his quality in the Bundesliga, which should see him handed a chance in pre-season and beyond at Anfield. Whilst it will be frustrating for Mainz if they miss out on their target, a defender who has shown such quality will always be destined for the top.

Van den Berg earned praise even before his Mainz spell, too, with former Preston North End manager Alex Neil telling the Lancashire Post during the defender's loan spell: "I thought Sepp was excellent. We knew Sepp was good on the ball, quick and a good size in terms of defending crosses into the box. I thought his was a really good performance and he can be pleased with it.”

Now, it could be Liverpool who finally benefit if they keep hold of the 22-year-old and hand him the opportunity that he has more than earned this season.