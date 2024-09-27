A major injury concern has emerged at Celtic regarding a "terrific" player, prior to this weekend's Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops are looking to keep up their 100% winning start to the league season this weekend, making the trip to St Johnstone on Saturday evening. Brendan Rodgers' side will once again be favourites to prevail, and they have a great chance to open up an eight-point lead over Rangers, prior to their home meeting with Hibernian on Sunday. It would heap further pressure on their biggest title rivals, who know their further dropped points could be fatal even this early in the season.

Meanwhile, exciting Celtic transfer news continues to emerge, with 18-year-old Hammarby starlet Bazoumana Toure linked with a move to Parkhead in a potential £8m transfer. Capable of thriving on both wings, the teenager has already made 16 appearances at senior level for his current club, and even more impressive is that he has registered six goals and three assists in that time.

While there is plenty to be positive about at Parkhead currently, Rodgers has now suffered a potentially big blow after a fresh injury update dropped.

Celtic dealt injury blow to "terrific" hero

According to a fresh update from Football Scotland, Cameron Carter-Vickers missed Celtic training at Lennoxtown on Friday before the St Johnstone game, throwing his involvement in the match into serious doubt. Brendan Rodgers confirmed he had picked up an injury after he missed the win against Falkirk last week and the worst may yet be to come.

"Was nowhere to be seen sparking major concerns that he could face another period on the sidelines." - Football Scotland on Carter-Vickers injury

Not having Carter-Vickers available immediately weakens Celtic, considering what an impressive performer he has been at the heart of the defence for so long, featuring in every minute in the Scottish Premiership this season, winning an average of 3.4 aerial duels per game.

Former Hoops ace Jackie McNamara has heaped praise on the USA international "Carter-Vickers is strong and has a lot of attributes. He’s been a terrific signing. Yeah, he’s up there with some of the best – although he’s not quite the same kind of player as Bobo! I played with some cracking centre-backs over the years – Johan Mjallby, Mark Rieper, and so on. Carter-Vickers has definitely been one who has been an excellent signing. He’s very steady and consistent."

While Celtic could easily get by without Carter-Vickers for a short period, suddenly having him unavailable for a lengthy spell of action could threaten to derail their season, especially in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has suffered injury problems in the past, not least undergoing knee surgery last year, so this will be a concerning update for Rodgers and anyone of a Hoops persuasion. The fact that the club are keeping things close to their chest arguably makes it more of a worry, too, so fans must wait with bated breath in the hope of good news.