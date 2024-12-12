A major update on a “painful” injury to a Leeds United player has now been provided ahead of their game against Preston North End. The Whites made it back-to-back wins on Tuesday, as they beat play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough 3-1 at Elland Road, but not without a couple of injury scares.

The games are coming thick and fast now as football enters the Christmas period, and this is where injuries are more likely to occur, something Leeds are already too familiar with this season.

Ahead of the game against Boro, Farke revealed that defender Junior Firpo is sidelined for six weeks, as he’s suffered a hamstring injury. The German labelled the injury news as “heartbreaking,” as Firpo has been a key player for the Whites this season.

However, there was good news for the Championship side on Tuesday as they welcomed back Sam Byram, who was able to complete 85 minutes, and they also brought Ethan Ampadu back into the fold, which Farke is happy about.

Farke said on Byram and Ampadu’s return: “He reported some cramp and had been back for just one training session after injury. I was hoping that Ethan Ampadu could see the game out in the last moments, and apart from one or two passes, he was then also helping to bring this over the line, and we’re happy to have him back.”

Given the news that Firpo is going to be out for several weeks, Leeds could be expected to enter the market for a new left-back, but Farke has stated that they will not panic buy another full-back in January, given he will return at some point that month. Leeds were linked with a move for Khuliso Mudau, who can operate in both full-back positions, a few days ago, and the news of Firpo being injured may now intensify their interest.

As reported by The Yorkshire Post, Daniel Farke has stated that defender Joe Rodon suffered a “painful” injury during their win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who joined the Whites on a permanent basis in the summer, has been a key player for the Championship side once again this season.

Rodon was very impressive last season while on loan from Spurs, playing in 43 Championship games, as Leeds just missed out on promotion. Farke was keen to bring him back, and they did just that, and it is a move that has worked out perfectly, as he’s started every league game this season.

However, that record is potentially in jeopardy, as Farke’s now revealed that Rodon suffered a “painful” injury ahead of their next game against Preston. Farke said: “He was hit on his knee, and I think there’s a bruise, and it’s pretty painful. But he’s also a warrior, and we couldn’t afford to lose him.”

Joe Rodon's 24/25 Championship stats Apps 20 Goals 1 Clean sheets 11 Interceptions per game 0.6 Tackles per game 0.9 Balls recovered per game 3.6 Clearances per game 4.2 Aerial duels won 2.2 (56%) Fouls 0.8

The Welsh international played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night, and Farke will be hoping his defender can recover in time for what is likely to be a physical match at Deepdale on Saturday - the two sides shared 16 yellow cards and one red card across their two head-to-heads last season.