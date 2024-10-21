Reliable journalist James Pearce has now provided a major update regarding the future of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Van Dijk's Liverpool future

The Reds have made a wonderful start to life under new head coach Arne Slot, sitting top of the Premier League table after winning seven of their opening eight fixtures in the competition this season. Despite there being a huge amount of positivity on show at Anfield currently, there are lingering concerns over the futures of Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah - all three Liverpool superstars are out of contract at the end of this season and none have signed extensions yet.

Van Dijk may now be 33 years of age, but there are no signs of him slowing down at all, with the Reds skipper arguably standing out as his side's best player so far this season, perhaps alongside compatriot Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman remains possibly the leading centre-back in world football, which many have felt has been the case for the last five or six years, so the thought of Liverpool losing him next summer is something that doesn't bear thinking about for supporters. Now, a big update has dropped regarding the next step in his career.

Pearce drops fresh Van Dijk claim at Liverpool

According to Pearce on X, there is "positive news" regarding Van Dijk's future at Liverpool, with "discussions" over an extension now taking place.

"Virgil van Dijk confirms that 'discussions are ongoing' over a new contract to keep him at Anfield. Positive news. No doubting how much captaining Liverpool means to him and his performances so far this season have been outstanding."

This is massive news from a Liverpool perspective, with Van Dijk already a legendary Reds player, but also having plenty of years still left in him at the top level.

As mentioned, the Netherlands captain has been near-perfect for the Reds this season, starting every single minute in the league and averaging 5.4 clearances and 3.9 aerial duel wins per game. Meanwhile, Slot is under no illusions as to how important keeping hold of Van Dijk is.

"We all see how good he still is and how much he contributes to our offensive style. What you don’t see, and I do see, is how important he is in the training sessions.

"He is the most loud and he brings a lot of energy and quality into the sessions. What you see at the weekends is what I also see during the week and that is what you want to see. He is definitely our leader."

This latest update suggests that Van Dijk looks more likely to sign a new deal than leave Liverpool, which has to be seen as a massive positive. Now, it's a case of the same happening with Alexander-Arnold and Salah, with the trio all more important than any new signings.