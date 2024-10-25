Spanish outlet Marca have provided a major update on the future of Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland amid reported interest in a move to Spain after his stint at Manchester City.

Haaland breaks records at the Etihad

Still just 24-years-old, Erling Haaland has the Premier League golden boot in his sights for a third successive season, with the Norwegian having been key to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's recent success.

Though he has not found the net in England's top flight since scoring against Arsenal a month ago, Haaland remains the Premier League's top scorer this season with ten goals in eight games, while he has notched up an astonishing 103 goals in 110 games for Manchester City.

Only the last three games without a goal have taken his Premier League record beneath a goal every game, and he has found the net roughly once every 83 minutes of Premier League football during his time at the Etihad, a record that blows any competition out of the water.

Best ever minutes per goal in the Premier League (25+ Goals) Total Goals Mins per goal Erling Haaland 73 83 Sergio Agüero 184 108 Thierry Henry 175 122 Harry Kane 213 127 Ruud Van Nistelrooy 95 128 Mohamed Salah 162 135 Cole Palmer 28 135

In fact, this is the first time in Haaland's Manchester City career that he has gone three Premier League starts without a goal, and he will be bidding to end that drought when he faces winless Southampton at the Etihad this weekend.

But much has been made of his contract in Manchester, which is thought to contain a release clause and expires in 2027. Now, an update on his City future has been provided.

Spanish report makes Haaland contract claim

That comes as major Spanish newspaper reports that despite recent claims, Haaland "has not asked to leave Manchester City" and "is already negotiating a renewal" in a move that will quash any suggestions of a move to Madrid or Barcelona in the near future.

Sources "close to the player" have reportedly told Marca that Haaland "is clear that his immediate future lies with the English club", though they add that a move may well be forthcoming "later".

That comes just days after it had been reported that City had already been lining up a move to sign his replacement, in the form of reported Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres, a deal which now seems unlikely if Haaland is indeed remaining on the Blue side of Manchester.

The news will also come as a blow to Barcelona, who were keen to take him to the Camp Nou to provide a figurehead to replace Robert Lewandowski and compete with the star-studded frontline of Real Madrid. For City, the news will come as a major boost in a time of potential upheaval at the Etihad.