A significant update has now emerged regarding the future Philippe Clement at Rangers, as pressure grows on the manager at Ibrox after another disappointing result in midweek.

Clement fighting to save Rangers job

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for the Gers, who arguably almost feel as though they are already out of the Scottish Premiership title race heading into November.

On Wednesday night, Rangers suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat away to Aberdeen, meaning they now trail both the Dons and Celtic by a sizeable nine points after only ten matches. Given Clement's team's form, it feels as though that gap may only grow instead of narrow in the coming weeks.

Pressure on the Gers boss is clearly great at this point, with a section of the fanbase feeling that a change is needed in the dugout, even though the Belgian only replaced Michael Beale in October 2023.

Opinion still appears to be split on Clement's future, with some still seeing him as the right man for the job, but with each passing defeat, the more the 50-year-old loses admirers, with performances and results nowhere near good enough for one of the two biggest clubs in the country.

According to an update from The Daily Record, sources close to the manager in Belgium claim that Clement still has the support of the club, despite his current struggles. They state that "pressure from outside - media and fans - is very high but, within the club, they are staying calm".

The source suggests that the Gers' struggles as a club are saving him currently, in terms of their lack of organisation high up, adding that he'd have ususally been sacked now but there isn't really anyone with the correct leadership position to make the move.

This is an update that is likely to frustrate a chunk of the supporters, in terms of those who want to see Clement moved on and replaced as soon as possible, but there is an element of sense to it.

Rangers are so badly run currently, with The Daily Record calling it a "shambolic off-field state of affairs", so there seems little sense in making a change in manager until those are sorted. All that could happen if a new boss comes in is that he suffers the same struggles as Clement, leaving the Gers in an even trickier situation having already paid off the Belgian.

For now, it is a case of Clement continuing to battle to save his job, starting with a win against Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon. Rangers won the competition last season and reaching the final again could take some of the mounting pressure off his shoulders.