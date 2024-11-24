A "£120 million" player in the making is now emerging as a potential signing for Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports, as technical director Johan Lange plans to bolster manager Ange Postecoglou's squad over the upcoming transfer windows.

Spurs make January transfer plans after mixed Premier League start

The north Londoners are reportedly planning to bolster their ranks in the winter, with chairman Daniel Levy setting his sights on a new defender and a potential wide forward (GiveMeSport).

Tottenham are considering a January move for Tariq Lamptey, with the Brighton full-back potentially available for a cut-price fee given his Seagulls contract runs out in the summer, so Tony Bloom could look to sell in January rather than lose him for free.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid pair Brahim Diaz and Arda Güler are also being monitored by Spurs ahead of the winter, with both men failing to establish themselves as consistent mainstays in Carlo Ancelotti's starting elevens - despite their obvious quality at times.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

The Lilywhites have displayed real inconsistency over the early stages of this campaign, often blowing hot and cold, so perhaps a few fresh faces could be exactly what is needed in north London.

Now, according to The Boot Room, Spurs are in the mix for PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman.

Tottenham now want to sign PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman

The USA international has admirers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it is believed that Tillman is "surfacing" as a potential signing for Spurs amid his fine form in the Eredivisie.

The former Bayern Munich and Rangers midfielder has already got off the mark excellently since joining PSV permanently in the summer, and Tillman has been called a "£120 million" star in the making.

"That £12 million will soon become £120 million," said former Ajax star Kenneth Perez last term.

"I really thought he was great, especially in the second part of the season, in everything actually. Even in defending, which he has become very good at. He's the best player at the club and there is much more to come from him.”

Rangers journalist Jonny McFarlane, commenting on his performances at Ibrox during Tillman's time in Glasgow, also called the player "strong as an ox".

"One thing about Malik Tillman that's marked his recent performances is a real quality in terms of turning over the ball; the guy can tackle," said McFarlane.

"He's got those telescopic limbs; he's a big, tall, strong lad. And he's just got the ability to nick the ball away and act as a kind of brick wall. No one's running past him, no one's running around him because he's as strong as an ox.

"In many ways, if you can get him really, really firing to his level, he's actually built for Scottish football. It's very rare that you find a player who's got the physical stature to cope with the rigours of our game and the skills to deal with it."