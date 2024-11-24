A former Bayern Munich ace is now "surfacing" as a potential signing for Unai Emery and Aston Villa, as NSWE seek to back their manager with fresh faces.

Aston Villa eyeing new forward with Alex Baena a top target

The Villans are reportedly monitoring forward targets ahead of 2025, with one interesting option being Villarreal's Alex Baena.

Aston Villa's interest in Baena has been ongoing for quite some time now, according to reports in the media, and it is hardly surprising when taking into account both the player's exceptional form across 2024 and Emery's history working with the Spaniard at Villarreal.

Baena's contract includes a £50 million release clause, and he finished last season with more assists than any other player in La Liga, making him an enticing potential signing for Villa.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League games Date Chelsea (away) 1 December Brentford (home) 4 December Southampton (home) 7 December Nottingham Forest (away) 14 December Man City (home) 21 December

Emery rates Baena very highly, and former Villa scout Bryan King believes that the attacking midfielder would jump at the chance to reunite with his ex-boss in the Premier League.

“I think he’d find it easy to join Villa and come into a club with a manager that he knows,” King said.

“Baena has worked with Emery. Therefore, I see no reason why Emery wouldn’t push for that transfer, and tell the club that Baena is a great prospect, a good player, and the player that he wants.

“And as a player who has worked with him, I think he’d be eager to join Villa and continue his career in the West Midlands.”

As well as the Spaniard, who was called up to Spain's Euro 2024-winning squad, it is now believed that another in-form midfielder abroad is turning heads in the Midlands.

Malik Tillman emerging as potential signing for Aston Villa

According to The Boot Room, former Bayern Munich and Rangers ace Malik Tillman is now on Villa's radar ahead of the January window.

It is believed that Tillman is "surfacing" as a potential signing for Villa, following his fine start to the season for PSV Eindhoven.

Emery's side face competition from Tottenham for his signature, but he could be a player worth tussling for, especially going off his reputation from previous spells.

"One thing about Malik Tillman that's marked his recent performances is a real quality in terms of turning over the ball; the guy can tackle," said Rangers journalist Jonny McFarlane on Tillman during his time at Ibrox.

"He's got those telescopic limbs; he's a big, tall, strong lad. And he's just got the ability to nick the ball away and act as a kind of brick wall. No one's running past him, no one's running around him because he's as strong as an ox.

"In many ways, if you can get him really, really firing to his level, he's actually built for Scottish football. It's very rare that you find a player who's got the physical stature to cope with the rigours of our game and the skills to deal with it."