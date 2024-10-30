Whilst Celtic are once again on course to win the Scottish Premiership, one European side have now reportedly identified one of their defenders as their dream signing.

Celtic transfer news

Going head-to-head with Aberdeen rather than Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race so far this season, Celtic haven't skipped a beat and sit above their new rivals on goal difference having both avoided defeat in the opening nine games of the campaign. The Bhoys most recently enjoyed a comfortable afternoon against Motherwell, easing to a 3-0 victory to maintain their place at the top.

As success continues to arrive, meanwhile, those away from the action have reportedly turned their attention towards further reinforcements when 2025 arrives with Dario Osario recently linked to Celtic Park.

Related Rodgers must drop Forrest to unleash Celtic's "breathtaking" magician The Celtic head coach should bring the attacker back into the starting line-up.

The Chile star is a man in-demand following his recent rise at Midtjylland and could yet complete a move to the Scottish champions to hand Brendan Rodgers an attacking boost. It's not just incomings that could steal the headlines, however, with one of Rodgers' defenders potentially heading for the exit door.

According to Sportbladet via Sport Witness, Malmo are now dreaming of signing Gustaf Lagerbielke, who is currently on loan away from Celtic at FC Twente. The defender has reportedly rejected the Swedish club in the past but could now get a second opportunity to change his mind in 2025.

Whether or not Lagerbielke has a future at Celtic remains to be seen after he struggled for game time last season and was allowed to leave on loan. Earning a reported £12,000-a-week, the Bhoys could decide to cash in on the 24-year-old and help Malmo to realise a dream move in the process when the 2025 summer window arrives.

"Impressive" Lagerbielke is at a crossroads

Having made just three appearances whilst on loan at FC Twente so far this season, Lagerbielke's struggles have only worsened since leaving Celtic for the season, giving him plenty to think about. At somewhat of a crossroads, a move back to Sweden and Malmo wouldn't exactly be a bad route to take back to the top, with game time the most important factor in his next switch.

It certainly seems a long way back from here to break into Rodgers' Celtic side in what has been an unexpected fall. It was, of course, only last year that the defender's passing range was dubbed "impressive" by Celtic writer Ryan McGinlay as he began to find his feet in Scotland. Now, however, an exit seems the best solution for all parties.

As Celtic march towards yet another title in Scotland, on loan Lagerbielke must come to a decision on his future. After rejecting Malmo once, he may well decide to realise their dream should they come calling a second time in next summer's transfer window.