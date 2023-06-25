An update has emerged on Manchester City and their plans for the summer transfer window as they attempt to improve their treble-winning squad.

Man City transfer news - Citizens targeting Achraf Hakimi

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the club are interested in a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola wants to build a side that is capable of competing on all fronts every single season to win as many trophies as possible and has identified the Morocco international as a player who could help him to do that.

It states that the Spanish head coach is on the lookout for a replacement for Kyle Walker, who could be on his way out of The Etihad this summer, and the club are willing to pay a significant fee to find one.

Marca do not reveal how much it would cost to take the full-back away from Paris but Football Insider previously claimed that a fee of £60m would be enough to seal a deal.

How did Achraf Hakimi perform last season?

The 24-year-old, who was once hailed as "extraordinary" by former Brazil international Ronaldo, enjoyed an impressive campaign in Ligue 1 and could be the perfect heir to Walker at City.

Indeed, Hakimi’s pace would make him a dream replacement for the England international. The PSG star was clocked at a top speed of 35 km/h in the Champions League last season, which was in the top 20 in the competition at the time of the recording.

Walker, meanwhile, recorded a top speed of 34 km/h in the European tournament for City last term on their way to lifting the trophy, suggesting that Guardiola would not be losing an inch of pace on the right flank by swapping the two defenders this summer.

Hakimi is also a player who has proven himself in multiple major European leagues. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.92 or higher in both of his Ligue 1 campaigns with PSG and averaged a rating of 7.07 in 2019/20 for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, the English enforcer averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 across 27 Premier League outings last term and has not recorded a score higher than 6.97 across an entire season since 18/19, suggesting that the ex-Real Madrid prospect could provide a higher average performance level.

The Moroccan, who was named in the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, has showcased his ability at the top level over the course of a number of seasons and still has plenty more to give at the age of 24, as he is a whopping nine years younger than the City defender.

Therefore, Hakimi could be the perfect heir to Walker's throne at right-back for City. He has the pace, the ability and is at a good age, details that Guardiola must take into account if he's required to replace his current right-back this summer.