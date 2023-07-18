Suadi Arabian club Al-Ahli are "pushing" to sing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Algerian joined the Citizens in the summer of 2018, and has won every trophy possible during his five-season spell in Manchester.

Is Mahrez leaving Manchester City?

The 32-year-old looks set to depart this summer and head to the Saudi Pro League.

According to reports, the Algerian is flying out to Dubai to undergo a medical with the same club that recently announced the signing of former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. The Jeddah based club have reportedly offered the winger a whopping contract worth £43m plus bonuses a year to make the switch.

The forward joined the Manchester club from Leicester City for what was then a club-record fee of £60m. In his five-season stint, the Algerian has made 236 appearances for the club, scoring 78 and assisting 59 en route to winning a mind-blowing 10 trophies with the club, including four league titles, one Champions League and the historic treble that was completed last season.

Whilst losing a player of Mahrez's quality would be a blow to any side in the world, The Athletic are reporting that the Citizens are stepping up their plans to sign a winger ahead of Mahrez's impending departure, with the side set to receive a potential fee in the region of £30m.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that despite Man City not receiving an official bid yet, Al-Ahli are really trying to get a deal over the line for the former PFA Player of the Year:

"Al-Ahli are pushing to sign Riyad Mahrez. The agreement with the player is almost done but not yet with Manchester City, Manchester City do not yet have any official bid, any official documents so Man City will get back to work on Monday, and will start conversations with Mahrez to understand the state of his conversation with Al-Ahli, and then negotiate with Al-Ahli in case the player gives the final green light"

How can Manchester City replace Riyad Mahrez?

There are a number of intriguing options that Pep Guardiola could explore to replace the Algerian.

One option could be to utilise Phil Foden on the right wing. In his career, the England international has only played on the right 18 times, but his returns from that position are incredible, with 10 goals and 4 assists.

Last campaign, Foden was deployed on the right-hand side a number of times at the beginning of the campaign, and his iconic hat-trick in the Manchester Derby came as a right-winger, showcasing that he can perform at the highest level against the toughest opposition in that right-wing role.

However, with the departure of Ilkay Gundogan and the continued uncertainty around the future of Bernardo Silva, the 23-year-old could find himself deployed in a more traditional central role next season, forcing Guardiola to find a different solution.

Should City delve into the transfer market like reports are suggesting, some players who share very similar statistical profiles to Mahrez include Jadon Sancho, Serge Gnabry and Ousmane Dembele. However, one of the best potential matches is Napoli star Khvica Kvaratskhelia who has reportedly caught the attention of City.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for the Italian side last season, making 43 appearances and recording 31 goal contributions as the Naples side won their first league title in over 30 years.

Reports have recently come out about fellow Premier League side Newcastle United preparing a bid for the Georgian attacker, which could prompt the Premier League champions to swoop in. Kvaratskhelia has played 14 games on the right-wing in his career before, but a player of his quality when working under a legendary manager such as Guardiola could easily be able to adapt their game to the other side.

Whether either replacement option for Mahrez can replicate the impact the 32-year-old had at Manchester City, only time will tell, but it will be an incredibly hard ask.