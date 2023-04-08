Manchester City have been eyeing a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni on the advice of manager Pep Guardiola, according to reports.

What's the latest on Bastoni to Man City?

Sky Blues centre-back Aymeric Laporte has been heavily linked with an exit this summer after falling down the pecking order so a replacement will be needed should he depart, and the 23-year-old is someone who’s been on the radar for quite a while.

The Italian’s contract at the San Siro Stadium is set to expire at the end of next season and he’s facing an uncertain future having not yet put pen to paper on a new deal, meaning that the upcoming window could be Simone Inzaghi’s side’s last chance to cash in.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via The Daily Mail) reported last year that the Premier League champions are long-term admirers of the Serie A team’s second top-performing defensive player, alongside top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and the boss is seemingly ready to pounce.

According to Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk), Guardiola has advised Man City to target Bastoni should he be made available for transfer ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Italian is apparently a player of interest at the Etihad on the back of their manager's recommendation.

Inter, however, hold a “growing confidence” that they will be able to keep hold of him as it’s claimed to be the £89k-p/w ace’s “priority” to extend his stay which would see him earn a significant pay rise.

Should Man City make an offer for Bastoni?

Bastoni has been dubbed a “phenomenon” by Serie A expert Conor Clancy and Man City should definitely consider tabling a bid in an attempt to entice him to join later in the summer.

The Puma-sponsored star is currently averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.5 clearances per league game, via WhoScored, so is fairly solid defensively, but he’s also proven that he can contribute when it comes to his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch.

The left-footed tank has provided five assists across all competitions this season and ranks in the 99th percentile for four different statistics, including shot-creating actions, meaning he’s capable of creating chances from the heart of the backline.

Bastoni will already know what it takes to be successful having secured five senior trophies at both club and international level so will possess the winning mentality of Guardiola’s squad, making this a match made in transfer heaven.