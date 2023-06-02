Manchester City target Alexis Mac Allister will value what manager he plays under next as he ponders his future this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

According to Football Insider, Mac Allister looks to be close to a move to Liverpool and it is said that a deal is '99% done' to take the Argentina international to Anfield.

The report states that the Reds would be required to pay around £60 million to secure the Brighton & Hove Albion star following a fantastic campaign where he helped the Seagulls to secure Europa League qualification under Roberto De Zerbi.

Manchester City could act to 'hijack' a move for Mac Allister amid strong interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Pep Guardiola is believed to have identified the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for one of Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan if they leave, as per The Mirror.

Following Brighton's 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month, both Mac Allister and Guardiola shared a warm embrace at full-time, sending tongues wagging that the Citizens could steal a march on Liverpool to bring in the £50k-a-week ace at the Etihad Stadium, as per Sport Bible.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Mac Allister would 'jump' at the chance to work under someone like Guardiola at Manchester City.

Crook said: "I was quite interested in the long embrace between Mac Allister and Guardiola. I think he would jump at that chance because what I have been told all along is that the most important thing to Mac Allister is the coach that he's going to be playing for, that stability. To be fair, Liverpool do also offer that with Klopp."

Would Alexis Mac Allister be a good signing for Manchester City?

It's hard to think that he wouldn't fit in at Manchester City, especially given Mac Allister's ability to break between the lines and provide a genuine offensive threat at Premier League level from midfield.

In 2022/23, the playmaker managed to notch 12 goals and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef illustrate that Mac Allister has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions regarding his shots total, having taken 2.49 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the first percentile for this metric.

As per WhoScored, Mac Allister was Brighton's second-most consistent performer this term behind Solly March, obtaining a match rating of 7.05/10 for his exploits on the field.

Manchester City will seek to add more quality to the ranks this summer as they look to maintain their dominance over English football and Mac Allister would be a sensible signing to continue their conveyor belt of talent moving forward.