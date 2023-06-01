Manchester City could emerge as late contenders to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alexis Mac Allister?

As per Football Insider, Liverpool look to be leading the race to sign Brighton ace Mac Allister this summer and will have only 'formalities' in negotiations to complete in order to facilitate a deal to secure his services.

The report states that a fee of around £60 million should be enough to entice the Argentina international away from the Amex Stadium as he seeks a new challenge.

Nevertheless, The Mirror have claimed that Manchester City also retain an interest in the midfielder and could look to bring in the £50k-a-week ace as a potential replacement for one of either Ilkay Gundogan or Bernardo Silva.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City have also opened talks with Chelsea playmaker Mateo Kovacic over a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium, which shows that Pep Guardiola is keen to add to his engine room in the off-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti thinks that Manchester City, Manchester United or Arsenal could look to usurp Liverpool in their bid to land Mac Allister at Anfield.

Galetti said: "Despite the advance of talks with Liverpool, let's pay attention anyway to the competition for the Argentine midfielder, because Arsenal remain interested in him, as well as Manchester United and Manchester City. Both the Manchester clubs would like to speed up things for him to overtake Liverpool.”

Would Alexis Mac Allister be a good signing for Manchester City?

Mac Allister is a richly talented player and would add more control and composure to a Manchester City side full of world-class stars if he was to join the Citizens.

In 2022/23, the Argentinian played 40 times in all competitions for Brighton and registered 12 goals and three assists all in, as per Transfermarkt.

Interviewing Mac Allister following Brighton's 1-0 victory over Manchester United earlier this campaign, as cited by The Mirror, former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince was quick to praise the 24-year-old for his general demeanour on the field, stating: "Me and Jamie [Redknapp] have played in midfield and we just loved watching you play because everything you do, you do it correctly. You get back, you get up, you get down, you score goals. It was lovely to watch you play today."

FBRef show that Mac Allister has successfully performed 106 shot-creating actions across the season, illustrating his capability to be the perfect foil for the likes of Danny Welbeck, Deniz Undav and Evan Ferguson in attack.

WhoScored also takes into account that Mac Allister has been a key goal threat for Brighton, averaging 2.5 shots per game in the Premier League, something that could help him to add another dimension to Manchester City's midfield if they can hijack Liverpool in their attempts to sign the Santa Rosa-born star.