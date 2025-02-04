It was a busy deadline day for Manchester City, who, at the eleventh hour, secured their third signing of the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola’s side signed midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto for £50m, which saw them spend £180m in total over the course of the January transfer window.

The Citizens also signed Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, and centre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis from Lens and Palmerias respectively.

It was certainly necessary for the reigning Premier League champions to strengthen their squad, given their poor season. Guardiola’s side sit fifth in the table, already 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Indeed, the signing of Gonzalez will be important to City, largely because they are a midfielder light, and have been for some time, due to the injury to Rodri.

Man City's need for a Rodri replacement this winter

Guardiola said it himself last September; Rodri is an “irreplaceable” midfielder, with City’s legendary manager describing him as “the best midfielder in the world”, something that was confirmed after he won the Ballon d’Or in 2024.