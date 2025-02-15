Can Manchester City make a success of this season?

The Sky Blues are on the brink of Champions League elimination, following Tuesday night's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, in which the holders scored not once but twice at the death to snatch victory at the Etihad.

So, having reached at least the Champions League quarter-finals in each of the last seven seasons, the Citizens must win at the Bernabéu next Wednesday to avoid their earliest European exit for 12 years.

Meantime, considering Pep Guardiola's team are fifth in the Premier League, facing a crucial clash with Newcastle on Saturday, they're in danger of missing out on next season's Champions League all together, but could the introduction of a youngster help salvage this season?

Brahim Díaz's Man City return

As is so often the case, a player came back to haunt his former club at the Etihad on Tuesday, although this scenario was pretty unique.

Mere moments after being introduced as a substitute, Brahim Díaz slotted home Real Madrid's equaliser, which kick-started los Blancos' trademark, and seemingly inevitable, remontada.

However, former Manchester United, Wimbledon and Coventry forward Terry Gibson, speaking on the La Liga weekly podcast, described Díaz's decision not to celebrate his goal as "bizarre", suggesting the majority of supporters inside the stadium would not have known who he was.

Meantime, speaking on the Guardian Football Weekly, Max Rushden thought it was particularly amusing that the 25-year-old refused to celebrate his own goal, only to "strut around like a peacock" in celebration after Jude Bellingham had poked home the winner five minutes later.