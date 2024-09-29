Following the news that Rodri will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, Manchester City have reportedly opened talks to sign a replacement for the Spaniard from Italy's Serie A.

Man City transfer news

The Citizens couldn't have been handed worse news than Rodri's long-term injury. The defensive midfielder is the ultimate key behind their success, even ahead of Erling Haaland. Rodri is the man who provides the platform for such attacking exploits. There is arguably no one better in Europe than Rodri in that role, dealing Manchester City a major blow in pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the news that his star man will miss the rest of the season, telling reporters (via Fabrizio Romano): "Unfortunately, Rodri got the worst outcome. He got surgery this morning, ACL and some meniscus. This season is over for Rodri. Next season, he will be here."

The Premier League champions are already feeling the impact of his injury, dropping points at St James' Park in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United this weekend, courtesy of Anthony Gordon's equaliser.

In need of a replacement for Rodri, the Citizens have reportedly turned their attention towards Serie A. According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are already in talks to sign Samuele Ricci from Torino in the January transfer window, as they look towards the 23-year-old to complete the near-impossible task of replicating their star man's role.

Valued at just €22m (£18m), Manchester City would be getting the bargain of the January window if Ricci managed to seamlessly replace Rodri in Guardiola's side gunning for yet another title.

"Outstanding" Ricci would ease Rodri blow

Whilst there may not exist a player who would directly replicate Rodri's quality in this City side, Ricci would at least hand Guardiola a natural option in defensive midfield, and one who has earned a lot of praise. U23 scout Antonio Mango even went as far as dubbing the Torino star "outstanding" in 2023, as he continued an impressive rise for the Italian side.

Working under Guardiola is likely to improve Ricci even further, potentially unearthing a long-term heir to Rodri's Manchester City throne in both the short and long term.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Samuele Ricci Rodri Progressive passes 47 76 Progressive carries 122 376 Ball recoveries 125 235 Tackles won 18 43

Although the numbers highlight just how big a miss Rodri will be for Manchester City this season, they also show that Ricci could be one to watch, especially if he gets the chance to work alongside some of Europe's best under the guidance of Guardiola come January.