Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are reportedly interested in completing the signing of a player who could play for "any of the best teams in the world".

Man City transfer news

The reigning Premier League champions may have an enviable amount of quality in their squad, but that's not to say that further additions aren't being mooted.

Highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba is one player who has been linked with a move to City, in order to bolster the defensive depth at Guardiola's disposal. The 21-year-old is already a key player for his current club, starting seven Bundesliga games this season, as well as three Champions League matches.

With Kevin De Bruyne now in the autumn of his career, it is vital that a long-term successor for the Belgian legend is found, and Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has emerged as a reported target for City. The Germany international helped inspire his club team to Bundesliga glory last season, and he already has four goals and two assists in the league this time around.

The Cityzens are also thought to have made contact with Atalanta midfielder Ederson over a move to the Etihad in the January transfer window, as they look to make up for the huge loss of the injured Rodri.

Man City eyeing move for 24 y/o ace

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Manchester City and Guardiola are eyeing a move for Sporting CP winger Maximilian Araujo.

The 24-year-old has been turned into a top-quality player by Ruben Amorim at the Portuguese giants, and the Cityzens are 'now set to keep a close eye on his development'.

Araujo could be a really exciting signing for City, at a time when their wide players aren't necessarily setting the world alight this season.

In fact, Jack Grealish and Savinho haven't scored a single goal between them in the league in 2024/25 to date, and Jeremy Doku has only netted once, suggesting that reinforcements are needed in that area of the pitch.

In comparison, Araujo has scored once in two Champions League outings, also getting on the scoresheet twice at Copa America earlier this year, and Eduardo Espinel has lauded him, saying:

"He has much more power, much more speed and more tactical ability. I have no doubt that he hasn’t reached its limit yet. He is ready to play for any of the best teams in the world, because after all, today the characteristics he has are those that the teams of the moment ask for - speed in processes, speed, one-on-one ability and solidarity. “If not Manchester City, he will certainly have a place at another big club."

This highlights what an excellent signing Araujo could be for City, and at 24 years of age, there is still so much more to come from him in his career.

While generally a left winger, his versatility also allows him to play at left-back, which is an area of the pitch where a new signing is arguably needed at the Etihad. That could further appeal to Guardiola, acting as another key reason to sign the Sporting ace.