Manchester City are no stranger to an exciting transfer deal and Pep Guardiola's men now look to be leading the race to acquire one of their January targets, according to a report.

This term, Manchester City's summer signings Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic have all done the business so far when called upon, helping their side to lead the Premier League table, with 28 points taken in their opening 12 league fixtures.

Nevertheless, Catalan boss Guardiola will be hungry to recruit additional players to help his side gain an ideal footing on several fronts as the juggle both domestic and European footballing endeavours. The Cityzens looks to have already started making inroads ahead of the re-opening of the market come the New Year, with Leeds United youngster Finley Gorman being set to join Manchester City for a fee that could rise to £5 million if all add-ons and clauses are met.

Taking to social media platform X, BILD journalist Christian Falk has detailed that Manchester City could swoop to bring a club favourite back to the Etihad, albeit they will prioritise a move in the summer of 2024 amid competition from Liverpool, as he stated: "Manchester City is like Liverpool interested in a Transfer of Leroy Sané in Summer 2024."

Bolstering from the middle to the front seems to be Guardiola's main goal in the near future. According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is also on the radar for Manchester City; nevertheless, Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund are all keen to snare the 17-year-old from Elland Road.

Noticing a common theme between Manchester City and Liverpool regularly contesting with each other for players, a fresh report has indicated that the Blues lead Jurgen Klopp's men in the race for yet another player of mutual interest.

Manchester City ahead of Liverpool in Nico Williams pursuit

According to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, Manchester City are keen on Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who is believed to have a release clause of around €50 million (£43.72 million) inserted into his current contract at the La Liga outfit.

Nico Williams in La Liga - 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Appearances 10 Goals 1 Assists 5

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also courting the Spain international alongside four clubs from England; however, only Manchester City and Liverpool are named in the copy, and the Blues are believed to be "in the lead" to sign the 21-year-old between both sides. Intriguingly, Williams has yet to agree a contract extension in the Basque Country and could be available for free in 2024.

Providing a valuable offensive outlet for Athletic Club, Williams has tallied up an average of 1.7 shots taken, 2.1 key passes and 2.5 completed dribbles per match in the Spanish top-flight this campaign (Williams statistics - WhoScored).

Labelled "incredible" by older brother Inaki Williams, the Pamplona-born man looks to be catching the eye of the European elite and it will be interesting to see where he could potentially end up in the near future.