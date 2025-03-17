Manchester City are preparing to sell a player Pep Guardiola recently hailed as "important" this summer, with talks over a move to Atletico Madrid already underway, according to a new report.

Manchester City drop points again against Brighton

Manchester City are struggling again, with Guardiola's men now having won just two of their last six games in the Premier League.

Their most recent setback came at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw at The Etihad.