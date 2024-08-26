Manchester City are reportedly willing to sell a current Etihad ace who Pep Guardiola has described as "one of the best players in the world".

Man City transfer news as Gundogan returns

The Premier League champions are still in the market for potential signings this week, prior to the summer transfer window slamming shut. There has been a significant development at the Etihad in recent days, with Ilkay Gundogan back at the club after a short spell at Barcelona.

The 33-year-old was such an influential figure during his first stint at City, most famously scoring the league-clinching goal at home to Aston Villa back in 2021/22, and while his very best days could arguably be behind him, many supporters will be delighted to see him back.

Away from the Gundogan news, the Cityzens are still being linked with possible additions in the next few days, with Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi perhaps emerging as a surprise target, being seen as a good foil for Erling Haaland in attack. Guardiola is believed to be a big admirer of the Japanese attacker.

Crystal Palace and England maestro Eberechi Eze has also been back to seal a summer move to City, with the Eagles hero a huge talent who could add creativity and end product in attacking areas. His current club will be desperate to keep hold of him, however, having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and with Marc Guehi a continued target for Newcastle United.

Man City happy to sell £53m midfielder

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Manchester City are happy to sell midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, following the return of Gundogan. The situation makes Nunes an expendable figure moving forward, and the Sky Blues are "willing to accept an offer" of £40m or a loan deal for the Portugal international despite spending £53m on his signature.

Selling Nunes does feel like the right decision by City now that Gundogan is back in the fold, with the former Wolves man struggling to set the world alight ever since joining. The £130,000-a-week ace is clearly a big talent, which is summed up by the fact that Guardiola called him "one of the best players in the world today" before he moved to the Etihad, having come up against him for Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Nunes has only featured for one minute of action in his side's first two Premier League matches this season, and with Gundogan now providing further competition for places, it is hard not to see him warming the substitutes' bench for much of the season.

The 25-year-old will surely feel that a move away would be beneficial to him, rather than wasting the best years of his career, so the best outcome for all parties would be to see an exit sealed before the end of deadline day on Friday, even if it's a loan switch to begin with.