Manchester City could face an even bigger task to try and hold onto Ilkay Gundogan this summer, with reports from Sport Bild (via Caught Offside) stating that Arsenal are now also keen to sign the player.

Is Ilkay Gundogan leaving Man City?

The midfielder has been excellent once more for the Premier League outfit this season, despite some uncertainty over his future. He's been a constant in Pep Guardiola's first-team squad, with the German playing in 30 games for the club so far this campaign and scoring eight goals along the way with four assists.

He's also shone in City's Champions League campaign, helping them to get to their current place in the semi-finals with one goal and two assists in eleven outings. The 32-year-old then remains an integral part of the side at the Etihad Stadium this year.

It will be worrying for Guardiola and the club's supporters then to see that the player is still yet to commit his future to them. With his contract set to expire at the end of June and no fresh terms agreed, it means that Gundogan could depart the side on a free transfer this summer. Barcelona have been the most eager to add the midfielder to their squad, with the Catalan giants determined to try and get a deal done.

City though have also made it clear that they want to keep the German in England if they can. A recent report suggests that Guardiola is desperate to try and keep Gundogan and that his side will even "double their offer" when it comes to new contract talks with the player. They've also offered him a longer deal than previously in an effort to keep him on.

However, a new report from Sport Bild (via Caught Offside) suggests that things might get a lot harder for City in their pursuit of tying Gundogan down. That's because Arsenal have now entered the race for the midfielder and could try and snap up the out-of-contract man themselves at the end of the season.

Will Man City sell Ilkay Gundogan?

City though would likely not want to sell such a crucial player to a Premier League rival, especially when you consider his stats from this campaign.

Gundogan has 2.07 shots per 90 this season, showing his ability to get forward and test the opposition keeper despite his role in the centre of the field. He likes to become an attacking option himself by roaming to the edge of the box and having a crack at goal and his shot on target percentage of 38.5% this season - one of the best of his career - show that he is getting more and more clincial to boot.

In addition, the player has been praised by those around him for his superb ability. Roy Keane labelled the midfielder as "outstanding" to Sky Sports news (via Manchester Evening News) and added that he is "brilliant" at getting into the opposition box.

City then would suffer hugely if they let him leave - and it certainly won't be easy to keep him this summer.