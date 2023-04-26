Manchester City vs Arsenal has long been seen as the title decider.

A few months ago, it was incredibly hard to tell who was going to come out on top, yet the Gunners have endured a rough April.

Indeed, there was a degree of inevitability about their performance at the Etihad, with their first half, in particular, 45 minutes of what felt like men vs boys.

Erling Haaland predictably found his tussle with Rob Holding all too easy, brushing him aside with comfort for City’s opener as the Norwegian fed Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian charged towards the area and then picked out Aaron Ramsdale’s bottom corner with an unexpected effort just from outside the box.

Arsenal eventually grew into the game towards the end of the half but still lacked possession before conceding again on the stroke of half time.

De Bruyne was again at the heart of it with his lofted free-kick finding John Stones at the back post who headed home.

Initially, it was flagged for offside but upon VAR review, was judged to be onside as a result of Ben White’s foot playing him on.

White was then involved in a spicy altercation right at the end of the opening half.

Was VAR at fault in Arsenal’s game with Man City?

They fortunately got the call for the second goal spot on but a decision just minutes later perhaps deserves further scrutiny.

White tussled with Ruben Dias in the corner flag in Man City’s half before the Portuguese went down under pressure from Arsenal’s right-back.

White came out with the ball before Dias kicked out at White’s legs, a moment that sparked fury among the Arsenal players.

Bukayo Saka confronted the City centre-back before a whole host of players piled in.

VAR official David Coote checked the footage but adjudged that no red card was warranted. As a result, he was just handed a caution.

Plenty of supporters thought it should have been a sending-off, however, as they took to Twitter to moan about another controversial call from a Premier League official.