Manchester City are set to be offered the chance to sign an exciting young defender in a player plus cash deal, according to a recent report.

The Blues are said to be looking to tie Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri down to new contracts over the coming months, as the Belgian has entered the final year of his deal at the Etihad and Rodri is the subject of interest from Real Madrid.

But as well as looking to tie players down to new contracts, Pep Guardiola and Co. are also looking at potential transfer targets for January or next summer. The latest player to be on the radar of Man City is midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Blues are said to be keeping an eye on Gibbs-White and have compiled a detailed dossier on the midfielder after his impressive performances, which recently saw him handed his first senior England cap. The scouting network at the Premier League club are said to be huge admirers of Gibbs-White but may face a battle on their hands, as Nottingham Forest are keen on tying the player down to a new and improved contract.

But while City potentially look into a deal for Gibbs-White, they now potentially face a difficult task in keeping one of their star players as a European side prepares an interesting offer.

Barcelona prepare Araujo-Haaland swap bid

According to a report from Spain relayed by Football365, Manchester City could be offered the chance to sign Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona. This report states that the Spanish giants are keen on signing Erling Haaland, and they are prepared to offer Araujo in exchange plus around £40m to sign the Norwegian.

The Blues are said to have “huge interest” in Araujo, who has been described as an “athletic monster” by BBC analyst Raj Chohan in the past. Guardiola is also keen to add a new centre-back to his squad, but the report states Barca expect City to reject their advances due to the inclusion of Haaland.

The 25-year-old has been at Barça since August 2018 and has played 150 times for the Catalans, scoring eight goals. Were Araujo to join Man City, he could become the Blues’ very own Virgil van Dijk, as the pair are very similar when it comes to their style of play and what they offer on the football pitch, as shown by Fbref's comparison tool.

Ronald Aruajo's 2023/24 stats compared to Virgil van Dijk Ronaldo Aruajo Virgil van Dijk Pass completion rate 88.8% 91.4% Shots per 90 1.04 1.27 Shot creating actions per 90 0.99 1.67 Tackles won 22 23 Fouls 25 23 Aerial duel win rate 73.2% 81.4%

The club’s president, Joan Laporta, sees Haaland as his dream signing for Barcelona and they think offering Araujo is a “galactic exchange", albeit one they expect City to reject in its current format.