As they look to keep hold of their Premier League crown for years to come, Manchester City have reportedly joined the battle to sign a La Liga defender for Pep Guardiola.

Man City transfer news

Even in the middle of an injury crisis, City have put themselves in contention to seal what would be a fifth straight Premier League title win. Without Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Savinho and others at various stages of the current campaign, the news that Guardiola is likely to sign a new contract at the club will be of the greatest relief.

So many absentees begs the question as to whether the Premier League champions should return to the transfer window either in January or next summer. And the transfer rumours certainly suggest that's the plan, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres already linked to the Etihad ahead of 2025.

The Sporting CP forward is one of few strikers who has gone stride for stride with Erling Haaland so far this season, but before City can turn their attention towards forming arguably the most clinical partnership in Europe, they may yet sign an in-demand defender.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now battling to sign Cristhian Mosquera in an attempt to reinforce their backline, which has been hit by several injuries in the current campaign. Also attracting the interest of Liverpool and Arsenal, the 20-year-old looks set to be spoiled for choice when 2025 arrives.

Reportedly valued at just €30m (£25m) by Valencia, Mosquera represents quite the bargain given his age and potential. Of course, it wasn't so long ago that Manchester City signed Nicolas Otamendi from Valencia in a deal that helped them on their way to several honours. Now, they can seal a repeat.

"Interesting" Mosquera can become Otamendi repeat

Even in the middle of Valencia's La Liga struggles, Mosquera has stood out to earn impressive interest. The 20-year-old has more than earned the chance to seal a big move, and working under Guardiola should be the dream for any modern player.

The managerial legend often takes players up several levels, be it John Stones, Rodri or Manuel Akanji. Mosquera could be next in line for such a development.

The young defender has earned plenty of praise during his time at Valencia, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described Mosquera as "interesting" and "Paterna's finest".

Beating both Arsenal and Liverpool off the pitch would also be an added boost for City, who could land another talent full of potential.