Since being taken over in 2008, Manchester City have been a side who have boasted a plethora of midfield talent. The likes of Yaya Toure and David Silva have become some of the Premier League’s biggest legends thanks to their time with City.

Nowadays, the story is no different, with some of City’s midfielders being amongst the best players in the world. Rodri has gone 69 games unbeaten for City, with their recent Champions League elimination by Real Madrid counting as a draw.

Kevin De Bruyne has been out injured for much of the season, but since his return, has looked as good as ever. The Belgian has six goals and 14 assists in 20 games in all competitions so far this season. He is in stellar form.

Finally, City have perhaps the best player in the division at the minute, Phil Foden, in their ranks. The 2023/24 season has been incredibly productive for the England international, who has 24 goals and ten assists in 48 games in all competitions.

However, one man who has struggled for form at times this season for Pep Guardiola's side is Erling Haaland. The striker has not found his feet, and sits on 20 Premier League goals when many thought he would run away with the Golden Boot. However, there is one Premier League player, linked with City, who could be the secret to unlocking the Norweigan next season.

Man City looking to sign Premier League midfielder

The midfielder in question here is West Ham United and Brazil international Lucas Paqueta. The 26-year-old has been in superb form this season and is now linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

City were interested in the Brazilian playmaker last season, although any potential move did not happen, due to an investigation into illegal betting activity from Paqueta. However, they are thought to be interested in him again - as the Daily Mail reported earlier this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, there is a release clause in Paqueta’s contract at West Ham, worth £85m, which will be valid from the 1st of July. Romano explains that Paqueta has been one of City’s “ideal targets since last summer”, before explaining the former Lyon man is “keen” on a move.

West Ham would certainly make a good amount of profit on any deal for the Brazilian. They signed him from Lyon in 2022, for a club-record fee of £51m, meaning they could be in line to make over £30m on any potential sale.

How Paqueta fits in at City

With Manchester City already having a plethora of options in midfield, it may be surprising that they are interested in signing Paqueta, who many people consider to be an advanced number eight or a number ten.

However, that is not necessarily the case, with the Brazilian being superb off the ball, as well as in possession. He is a very good all-phase number eight, and his involvement in the final third this season has been second to none once again. The 26-year-old has four goals and six assists for West Ham in 27 games.

He is an incredibly progressive midfielder, this season averaging 6.53 progressive passes per 90 minutes, according to Fbref. That ranks him in the top 7% amongst attacking midfielders. Not only that, he plays 1.06 through balls per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 2% of attacking midfielders.

This would surely be a massive benefit to Haaland. In signing Paqueta, City are getting another creative outlet, who can help find the Norway international and link up with him in the final third, threading those through balls to him.

Not only that, Paqueta is a skilful dribbler and carries some classic Brazilian flair. His 53.4% take-on success rate is among the best in the Premier League, placing him in the top 12% of attacking midfielders.

Whilst, initially, this may come as a concern given City’s attacking depth, Paqueta’s off-the-ball numbers are good enough to mean he can fit into the team as well as the likes of Foden. He averages 3.34 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, placing him in the top 7%, and makes 6.96 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 2%. He is an engine off the ball willing to run all day for his team and ensure he works as hard as possible to win the ball back.

The Athletic Journalist Carl Anka described Paqueta on X as a “Galactico hiding in plain sight”, suggesting he is good enough to play for Real Madrid. With that in mind, City’s pursuit of the Brazilian seems more than justifiable and is one they should keep up with.

The 26-year-old can elevate their side even further, and become City’s next legendary Premier League midfielder.