Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have made the dream start to the new season, as they look to win their fifth league title in a row, beating their own record set last term of four on the bounce. Of course, they will be closely challenged by Arsenal, although the Gunners have not been able to catch Pep Guardiola and his side as yet.

The Cityzens began the campaign with a trophy, beating Manchester United on penalties to win the Community Shield. Whilst the Red Devils gave their rivals a very good game, even taking the lead through Alejandro Garnacho, City equalised courtesy of Bernardo Silva before winning the shootout in sudden death.

Their first league outing also saw an impressive win, with the Etihad outfit overcoming Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Erling Haaland and former Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic sealed the points for City to start 2024/24 in the perfect fashion.

Although their squad is already very strong, the Cityzens have yet to make any moves in the transfer market. With around one and a half weeks of the window left, they may well make a late move for one Premier League star.

Man City target Premier League attacker

The player in question here is Crystal Palace and England international attacker Eberechi Eze. The 26-year-old versatile attacker has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park all summer, and could still depart the club before next Friday’s deadline.

According to a report from The Athletic, Eze is a player who Guardiola and his scouting unit ‘do like’, and they could look to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer. Whilst the 26-year-old is not believed to be a priority, as per the report, perhaps the Premier League champions could look to sign Eze to reinforce the squad following the injury to Oscar Bobb and the departure of Julian Alvarez.

Interestingly, the Cityzens might not be alone in their chase for the Eagles’ number ten this summer. Tottenham Hotspur also showed a keen interest in signing the attacker, but have not yet made a move.

In terms of a price for Eze, Palace are now able to negotiate a deal for their star man. He did have a release clause worth £60m, but that expired days ago, and the South London outfit can now negotiate a price higher than the old clause in his contract.

Why Eze would be a good signing

The 26-year-old, who earns £100k per week, as per Capology, thrived under new Palace boss Oliver Glasner last season. In 27 Premier League appearances, he scored 11 goals and grabbed four assists. However, six goals and three assists came under the Austrian, in 12 games, including the Eagles’ 2024/25 opener away to Brentford.

There are certainly similarities between Eze and his England teammate, and potential club teammate, Phil Foden. The pair are both silky ball carriers, who glide past opponents and ride tackles with ease and are creative forces in the final third.

This is certainly backed up by their stats on FBref - with the pair noted as similar players in the Premier League last season.

In 2023/24, Eze averaged 2.98 progressive carries per 90 minutes, compared to Foden’s 2.93. The Palace attacker also averaged 2.68 carries into the final third and 1.89 carries into the penalty box. Comparatively, City’s number 47 averaged just 2.49 final third carries and 1.77 carries into the penalty box.

The duo are also strikingly similar when it comes to their creative passing numbers per 90 minutes. Eze actually averaged more key passes than his England teammate, with 2.37 compared to the City attacker’s 2.3 per game.

Eze vs. Foden passing stats compared Stat (per 90) Eze Foden Key passes 2.37 2.3 Expected assists 0.25xG 0.22xG Progressive passes 4.08 5.3 Passes into final third 2.11 2.24 Passes into penalty box 1.97 1.8 Stats from FBref

Should the England international make the move to Manchester this summer, he could strike up a deadly partnership with former City captain Ilkay Gundogan. The German left the Etihad Stadium for La Liga giants Barcelona last summer, but seems set to depart Catalunia after one year. As the Guardian have reported, Guardiola and City would welcome his return.

There is no doubt that the pair could strike up a fluent partnership. Like Eze, the former City skipper is a delight on the ball, a silky passer who averages seven progressive passes and 5.54 passes into the final third, as per FBref.

Together, Eze and Gundogan would be able to form a deadly duo, with the German perhaps slightly deeper next to Rodri, and Eze slightly ahead of him. The Eagles winger would be able to receive passes between the lines from the German and carry City forward as he does best, ultimately looking to provide service for Haaland or another teammate, or indeed try and score himself.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson described Eze as a “superstar” and he would certainly be another gem of an attacker in a City side that dominates possession under Guardiola. Adding another creative force in Gundogan just behind him would only enhance the quality on show from Eze.

It certainly seems like a deal too good for City to miss out on, and he could be the difference-maker as they chase their fifth consecutive league title.