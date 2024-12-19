Manchester City have endured a torrid run of form that is threatening to derail their season.

Manchester United's 2-1 victory at the Etihad was City's fifth league defeat in their last seven games and has left them trailing league leaders Liverpool by 11 points in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham Hotspur at the fourth round stage and sit in a precarious 22nd position in the Champions League table - just a point above the elimination line.

The start of the season is a far cry from the club's four Premier League titles in a row and their first Champions League in 2023. Whilst there has been a lot of talk around players such as Phil Foden underperforming, it has been City's defensive vulnerability that has stood out most to eagle-eyed viewers.

Manchester City defence in turmoil

Man City have conceded 23 goals so far this campaign in their bid to defend their Premier League crown for the fifth consecutive time.

Their defence has been hit with injuries to multiple key players including, Nathan Ake missing 11 games with a hamstring injury and colossal centre-half Ruben Dias absent for seven games with a calf problem.

The above graphic shows that not only have teams been converting high-quality chances against Man City but they have been allowed to create lots of them in the first place - something that has not been the case in recent seasons.

City have conceded an average of 1.44 goals per match in the league this season and kept a clean sheet in just 19% of their games. A stark contrast to the previous season (23/24) where the Citizens conceded just 0.89 goals per match and kept clean sheets in 34% of their matches.

One defender in particular that has seen a dip in form is that of England international John Stones, who has made just seven appearances for City this season and has struggled when given the opportunity.

Academy product could be long-term Stones replacement

It has been noticeable that the form of Stones has not been up to his usual high standards of previous seasons and the England defender is down on a number of key defensive metrics.

John stones season 24/25 v season 23/24 & season 22/23 Stats (per 90) 24/25 23/24 22/23 90 mins played 3.2 11.8 20.5 Tackles & interceptions 8 12 32 Blocks 2 11 17 Aerial duels won 66.7% 73.7% 67.3% Progressive passes 3.44 4.83 4.93 Pass completion 87.3% 93.1% 93% Stats via FBref

The availability and durability of the former Everton man has come into question this season and from the above, it is clear that he is completing fewer 90 minutes this season than in the previous two campaigns. In addition, defensively Stones is also down on the number of tackles and interceptions won, blocks made and aerial duels won.

The England star is not only a defensive rock for City but adds so much to their attacking play too, building from the back with line-splitting passes from deep. The defender is down this season on progressive passes and has his worst pass completion rate in recent seasons.

Fortunately, City may not have to look far in order to replace Stones at the heart of their defence. According to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, they have an academy prospect in Stephen Mfuni who is 'one of the most talented teenage CBs in world football.'

The Wigan-born defender is just 16 years of age but has already made three appearances for the Premier League 2 side and recently earned rave reviews for his performance in the UEFA Youth League in a 3-0 victory over Sparta Praha.

Mfuni can play left or right centre back and his strength in the air and on the ball have been highlighted as key attributes in order to replace current stalwart Stones.

It seems that Pep Guardiola may not have to splash the cash in the transfer market in order to fix his leaky defence as home-grown prospect Mfuni could come into his plans.