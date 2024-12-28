Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will surely be counting down the days until the January transfer window opens.

City’s recent 1-1 draw with Everton means they have won just once in the entire month of December, but their issues lie further back than at the start of the month.

The club have missed midfielder Rodri, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious injury back in September.

A replacement for the Spaniard – who won the Ballon d'Or in October – is a must for Guardiola next month, especially with City’s campaign faltering.

Will it just be a midfielder on the manager’s wish list, however? Or are there other positions which need strengthening heading into the second half of the season?

Erling Haaland has struggled of late, suggesting that a centre-forward could very well be on the shortlist for the club as they head into the January transfer market.

Is one of Europe’s finest attacking players on their radar?

Manchester City transfer news

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Lille’s Canadian hitman Jonathan David is a name that is on the club’s striker shortlist ahead of the winter window.

The report goes on to state that City looked to bring David to Manchester during the summer, but no move ever materialised.

He has six months left on his current deal, and with no news regarding a possible extension, City could perhaps sign the player for a fee lower than his market value, although the French side have stated they have no interest in selling him.

Since Guardiola sold Julian Alvarez to Atlético Madrid in the summer transfer window, there has been no rival for Haaland, which has resulted in the Norwegian struggling for fitness due to being used in every game.

Bringing in someone who could offer competition might just get the former Borussia Dortmund striker back to his best, especially a player as talented as David.

Erling Haaland’s struggles this season

After five Premier League games of the current season, Haaland had scored ten times, including hat-tricks in back-to-back weeks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United, as he showed no signs of slowing down.

Since the last of these ten strikes against Arsenal, the Scandinavian hitman has netted just three goals in the league, adding another five in the Champions League.

These numbers are far from the prolific rate that he enjoyed during his first two seasons at the Etihad, with this drop off costing City in more ways than one.

Erling Haaland's PL stats since August 2023 Metric 2023/24 2024/25 Goals 27 13 Shots per game 3.9 4.1 Goal conversion percentage 22% 18% Total duels won per game 2.8 2.7 Big chances missed 34 14 Via Sofascore

When compared to his positional peers in the top flight this term, Haaland ranks in the bottom 50% for shot-creating actions (2.17), aerial duels won (1.33) and progressive passes received (3.95) per 90.

He only ranks in the top 13% for non-penalty goals (0.67) per 90 among his peers too, which, considering he was ranked in the top 5% for the same metric last season, proves that he has endured a drop-off.

Things may have been different if the player had competition to battle against, allowing Haaland to rest during certain games to maintain his fitness levels.

Signing David would aid in this regard and, with his contract expiring, Guardiola could potentially bring him to England for a decent transfer fee.

Jonathan David’s season in numbers

David has gone from strength to strength since joining Lille back in 2020 from Belgian side Gent. He registered 52 goal contributions – 37 goals and 15 assists – in just 83 games for the club, attracting attention from various clubs in Europe.

His manager at the club, Hein Vanhaezebrouck, lavished praise on him during his spell in Belgium, saying:

"He is a phenomenon. The best player in the country. He will be the most expensive outgoing transfer from Gent. They would happily sell him for £25 million or more."

In the end, he plumped for Ligue 1, and it proved to be a wonderful decision by the Canadian striker, giving him a chance to build his reputation without the pressure of performing for a massive club.

Across 209 games in all competitions, the 24-year-old - who has been dubbed "one of the best strikers in the world" by podcaster Tony Marinaro - has scored a magnificent tally of 101 goals while showcasing his selfless side by chipping in with 23 assists.

This season, David has continued to impressive, netting 17 goals in 26 matches, which has included four strikes in the Champions League in just his second season playing in Europe’s premier club competition.

Not only has he scored four times in Europe, but David has also registered 2.3 shots per game in the Champions League, along with creating two big chances and succeeding with 0.8 dribbles per game.

Furthermore, the Canadian international striker has shone among his peers across the top five leagues in Europe. Indeed, when compared to those playing in a similar position, David ranks in the top 2% for goals per 90 (0.86), the top 1% for penalty kicks made per 90 (0.24) and in the top 5% for shots on target percentage (54.9%) per 90 over the previous 365 days.

This certainly proves that he is among one of the finest centre-forwards on the continent and by joining Man City, he will have the chance to demonstrate his skills in a more difficult league, while also having the opportunity to challenge and win trophies under Guardiola.

Haaland’s form has nosedived. There is no doubt about that, but perhaps all he needs is someone to come in and challenge him for the long striker role in the manager’s tactical system.

He has had things all his own way since moving to Manchester in the summer of 2022 and the last few months have been a major struggle.

If Haaland can come out of this a better player, then City may get back to their fluent best. Will the club have to dip into the transfer market next month to find out, however?

Only time will tell.