Manchester City have certainly meant business during the current January transfer window, making three signings over the last few weeks.

Pep Guardiola may be going through the worst run of form during his 16-year managerial career, but it looks as though he is planning ahead for the future with regard to his new arrivals.

While the Premier League title may be out of reach this term, the Spaniard signed a new two-year extension late last year, signalling his intent to get the club back to where they belong.

There is just over a week left of the transfer window, but will City make another signing in that time?

It is no coincidence that City’s form has dropped off a cliff since Rodri suffered his season ending injury back in September. Will the club seek to sign a player who could turn out be to a younger version of the Spanish gem?

Manchester City's search for a midfielder

So far, Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov have all arrived in Manchester this month, bolstering Guardiola’s attacking and defensive options.

Two areas that needed some reinforcements have now been strengthened. Will City’s midfield be next?

According to reports in Spain, City are showing interest in midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, who plays for Athletic Bilbao.

Having scoured the transfer markets for midfield candidates, it appears as though Guardiola has found his man and is prepared to launch an opening bid of €25m (£21m) to secure his signature.

The report does on to say that any deal will likely take place in the summer, but having a plan in place will see another young talent arrive at the Etihad.

Douglas Luiz has also been targeted by City as a potential signing, but Juventus don’t want to sell which means any move would only be temporary between now and the end of the season.

Jauregizar has all the qualities in his armoury to become Rodri 2.0 for Guardiola in Manchester, that’s for sure.

Rodri’s Manchester City statistics

In the summer of 2019, having just won their second Premier League title in a row, City broke their club record by spending £62.8m to sign Rodri from Atlético Madrid.

"Rodri has proven himself as a hugely talented, young midfielder," said director of football Txiki Begiristain. "He has as all the attributes we are looking for."

The midfielder has since proved to be one of Guardiola’s finest signings of his career.

Across his first three seasons, Rodri missed just 12 Premier League matches, but the 2022/23 campaign saw the midfielder establish himself as one of the best in the world.

The Etihad side won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League that term, but Rodri conducted the orchestra.

Across the league campaign, the Spaniard averaged a 91% pass success rate, while creating nine big chances, making 1.9 tackles and winning an impressive 59% of his total duels per match.

If this season proved Rodri belonged among the best players in the world, his 2023/24 displays proved he wasn’t a one-season wonder.

He helped his club win another league title, before starring for Spain at Euro 2024, as his nation won every game to win their fourth continental crown.

Rodri's Man City statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 50 9 14 2022/23 56 4 7 2021/22 46 7 2 2020/21 53 2 5 2019/20 52 4 2 Via Transfermarkt

The 28-year-old subsequently