It is fair to say that this season has not gone to plan for Manchester City as they are fighting to avoid a trophyless campaign by winning the FA Cup.

They are 20 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, with 11 matches to play, and have already been knocked out of the League Cup and the Champions League.

Defending has been an issue for the Cityzens. They have already conceded 37 times in 27 league games this season, after only conceding 34 in 38 last term.

Their defensive issues may make some wonder what might have happened if City had managed to strike a deal for reported target William Saliba back in 2019.

Saliba was one that got away for Man City

The Sun reported in 2019 that Manchester City were interested in a deal to sign the defender from Saint-Etienne and that Arsenal were worried that they could lose the race for the £25m-rated star because of that interest.