Manchester City could land a bargain this summer after a new report emerged linking Pep Guardiola's side with one of the most dangerous players in the Bundesliga.

Manchester City a win away

A nervy 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday left Pep Guardiola's side in charge of the Premier League title race heading into the final day of the season.

Two points ahead of Arsenal, the Cityzens know that three points against West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday will see them clinch their fourth Premier League title in five years, while a draw could be enough depending on the result Arsenal manage against Everton.

They could not have asked for a better opposition, with West Ham in turmoil and David Moyes heading into his final game in charge of a side that have conceded 10 times in their last two away games, and have won away from home just twice in 2024.

Though it has been less than a vintage season for Guardiola's side, they could yet end it with a double should they also lift the FA Cup in nine days time, and they are only likely strengthen this summer.

City target new defender

Now, Manchester City are reportedly chasing one of their former players, in a move that could set them back around £35m this summer. That, of course, comes in the shape of Jeremie Frimpong, who has been deployed as a right-wing-back by Xabi Alonso and has been a massive factor in Bayer Leverkusen having gone the whole season unbeaten to date.

Though nominally a defender, the Dutchman has been a constant threat for the German outfit, grabbing a massive 14 goals and 12 assists, numbers normally expected from attackers and better than those put up by Kevin de Bruyne for example, though of course the Belgian was sidelined for the first part of the campaign.

Jeremie Frimpong's outrageous season Domestic Cups Europa League Bundesliga Appearances 5 9 30 Goals 2 3 9 Assists 3 0 9

His performances have drawn high praise from all corners, with Eurosport Germany's Dennis Mezler explaining: “Frimpong is also enormously dangerous in front of goal for a nominally ‘defensive’ player. Now that the whole team is playing strongly under Alonso, Frimpong is underlining his class even more."

Linked with Arsenal and Manchester United previously, the Dutchman is said to have a 40m euro release clause in his contract, though it is added that it must be triggered before the European Championships kick off in Germany next month.

Now, HITC claim that Manchester City "have spoken to Jeremie Frimpong" and that the defender "has opened discussions" about a move back to his former side, in a far more senior role than when he left.

With Kyle Walker now the wrong side of his peak, Frimpong's explosive speed and ability in the final third could be a massive addition to the Etihad side, who have no natural right-back besides the Englishman, a fact which has seen Manuel Akanji and John Stones play there in recent months.

Available for just a fraction of what he would otherwise cost courtesy of his release clause, should City sign him he could be one of the bargains of the summer.