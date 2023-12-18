Manchester City are now in formalised talks to let go of one of their first-team men on a mandatory loan-to-buy deal once the January transfer window opens, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester City seek Club World Cup glory...

Despite coming under pressure in the Premier League over recent weeks, Pep Guardiola's men will now concern themselves with the challenge of trying to become Club World Cup champions out in Jeddah as they prepare to face Japanese giants Urawa Reds on Tuesday.

As per The Manchester Evening News, the Citizens have elected to take six youngsters out to the Middle East as they aim to bring home the trophy for the first time in their history, including Justin Oboavwoduo, Joel Ndala, Jacob Wright, Max Alleyne, Mahamadou Susoho and Micah Hamilton.

Fluminense and Al Ahly will compete in the other semi-final for a place in the showpiece occasion to decide the winner on Friday evening; however, the Sky Blues will also have an eye in the background on the transfer window in light of their inconsistent domestic form. Midfield has been identified as an area where potential movement could occur come the New Year and Fulham enforcer Joao Palhinha has reportedly become a target, with a £50 million swoop said to be in the pipeline for the Portugal international.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the 28-year-old, who came close in the summer window to completing a £65 million move to Bayern Munich; nevertheless, both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are now reluctant to add more bodies to their respective engine rooms.

Now, one man could also be set to head out of the door at the Etihad Stadium once the market opens again for activity at the beginning of 2024.

Juventus enter Kalvin Phillips talks - Fabrizio Romano

According to transfer insider Romano, Juventus have entered talks with Manchester City over a deal for England international Kalvin Phillips, with the Serie A giants keen to propose a loan agreement with an option to buy; however, the Citizens are keen to make his exit a "mandatory" feature of negotiations.

Of course, the 28-year-old, who has previously been labelled a "Rolls Royce" by journalist Josh Bunting, has been a peripheral figure for Manchester City this term, registering a solitary goal in nine appearances across all competitions (Phillips statistics - Transfermarkt).

Undoubtedly, Phillips has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for a long time and he could now have the chance to revive his career elsewhere following a disappointing spell in the North West.

Kalvin Phillips' statistics over the last 365 days (FBRef) Per 90 minutes Percentile (vs positional peers) Passes attempted 86.05 98th Pass completion 92.2% 99th Clearances 2.14 93th Touches in attacking penalty area 1.97 75th Aerials won 1.65 81th

Juventus now could well be the perfect platform for the ex-Leeds United star to ensure he is involved in Gareth Southgate's plans next summer in Germany at EURO 2024.